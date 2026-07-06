Cardi B’s Blockbuster Hair Care Line, Grow-Good, Sells Out Yet Again

The initial release of Cardi B’s hair care line, Grow-Good, completely sold out in under 45 minutes, and successive drops have been just as successful, with standout products like the hair mask and serum selling out in as little as 8 to 10 minutes. Great news for Cardi B. Not so great news for fans of her line who are unable to drop everything the moment Grow-Good is back in stock.

And yet, if you want to get your hands on this stuff, that’s exactly what is required.

The latest restock dropped on Friday, July 3 and, once again, it is completely sold out. The repair shampoos and conditioners? Sold out. The hydrating mask? Sold out. The multi-function serum? Oh that is definitely sold out.

And it’s really not the least bit surprising. Cardi B has said in interviews that it was important to her to make sure the products really worked as advertised and that the price point was legitimately accessible, which it definitely is, especially compared to other celebrity hair care lines. For example, Grow-Good products cost about half as much as similar products from Beyoncé’s Cécred line and the formulations seem much more balanced than those of similarly priced products from lines like Blake Lively’s Blake Brown, which has been criticized for not being able to deliver on its bold-faced marketing claims (as well as it’s bulky, awkward, and impractical packaging).

So if you want to try Grow-Good for yourself, there’s only one thing you can do: go online and sign up for the waits list. I know! It’s literally the last thing anyone wants to do, but if you really wanna see what all the fuss is about, it’s a must.

Happy shopping!