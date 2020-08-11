Just days after the viral music video for her new single WAP almost broke the internet, rapper Cardi B has been announced as the cover star for ELLE’s September issue.

The 27-year-old mom spoke candidly (as she is wont to do!) about everything from coronavirus to cancel culture. Not one to hold back, the New York-born star also shared her opinions on politics—both in terms of the government and within the music industry.

“My music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad b**ch,” she told interviewer Marjon Carlos. “When you make a woman feel like she’s the baddest b**ch in the room, to me, that’s female empowerment.”

The self-described “regular degular schmegular girl from the Bronx” delved into topics including Trump, Governor Andrew Cuomo (whom she previously endorsed on social media), and of course, her relationship with husband Offset.

“I don’t really like talking about love much,” she admitted. “But I feel like I have to do it, just because I want people to know a little bit. There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken.

“They want me to be hurt. I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world. If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the f**kin’ music, and you can buy it, too. I’m not going to give it to you all for free.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist was photographed by Steven Klein and styled by her own stylist Kollin Carter.

The issue hits newsstands on 9/8.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.