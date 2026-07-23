Candice Swanepoel Takes Italy With Victoria’s Secret

Remember when Cara Delevingne went on the Call Her Daddy podcast and told host Alex Cooper that seeing Candice Swanepoel naked sent her into a gay panic and nearly caused her to pass out? Well, looking at the most recent campaign drop from Victoria’s Secret, it’s easy to see why.

Yesterday the lingerie juggernaut dropped their new Very Sexy campaign and collection, celebrating the brand’s iconic push-up heritage and the bra that started it all.

Unfolding against bold backdrops in Rome, the campaign features a dynamic cast including Anok Yai, Abby Champion, Imaan Hamman, Paloma Elsesser, and, of course, Candice Swanepoel.

The new collection includes modern interpretations of the brand’s iconic push-up styles, like the Bombshell Push-Up Bra, while also introducing new styles like the ultra-sexy Low Cut Push-Up Bra, which was designed with an updated (and extra-provocative) lower-cut neckline and utilizes the brand’s signature memory foam padding.

Check out the full campaign below. And… try not to panic.