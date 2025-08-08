Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls Front Anne Klein’s Fall 2025 Campaign

Back in the New York groove! Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls have reunited in NYC for Anne Klein’s sun-kissed campaign. The Fall 2025 shoot by Matt Easton finds both models outfitted in Klein’s latest versatile dresses, coats, and suiting while strolling through Manhattan, further elevated with accents like houndstooth, leopard, and plaid prints, sheer layers, and soft feathered trim. The chic lineup, cast in autumnal hues of tan, black, deep green, white, and chocolate brown, was complete with smooth leather totes and shoulder bags, low-heeled pumps and boots, and sleek sunglasses. You can check out the label’s latest collection now on AnneKlein.com.

All images: Matt Easton

Why Was Jennifer Lopez Denied By Chanel!?

Oops! Jennifer Lopez was refused entry to a Chanel boutique at Istinye Park in Istanbul, Turkey by a security guard on Thursday, according to Page Six. Lopez reportedly had a minimal reaction to the incident, continuing her shopping spree at Celine, Beymen, and more. However, Chanel employees later offered for Lopez to return to the store—which she promptly turned down. The retail drama arrived as Lopez nears the end her “Up All Night” summer tour, which has included stops across Spain, Italy, Armenia, and Kazakhstan.

Kristen Bateman Releases A New Book on Lady Gaga’s Style

Seventh time’s the charm for Kristen Bateman! The journalist, author, and street style darling has just announced her newest book, Icons of Style: Lady Gaga, which follows Lady Gaga’s fashion evolution and influence since rising to fame in the late 2000’s. Bateman broke the news last night on Instagram, along with a colorful peek into the new tome’s pages—including snaps of Gaga’s 2019 Met Gala arrival, ArtPop press tour looks, and the viral egg she arrived inside at the 2011 Grammy Awards. The new release follows Bateman’s chic 2024 book on Tom Ford‘s impact across fashion and film…but that’s not all! She also revealed she’ll publish two more books in 2026. Looking forward to this one!

