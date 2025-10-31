This week, Canali, the Italian brand, known for their exceptional men’s tailoring, celebrated the reopening of their Rodeo Drive store in the heart of Beverly Hills with a special dinner for some of the top industry tastemakers and talent. Stefano Canali, CEO of Canali and a third-generation heir, was on hand from Italy to host the evening and welcome guests. The event saw Hollywood’s most notable stylists including Law Roach, Warren Alfie Baker, Jason Bolden, Karla Welch, Jeanne Yang, Chloe Takayanagi, Mark Holmes, and talent such as James Marsden, Regé-Jean Page, Chace Crawford, and Paul W. Downs. Additional guests included Giorgio Canali, Lauren Sherman, Darren Kennedy, Taylor Jacobson, Monty Jackson, Jared Eng, Nick Wooster, and more. Dinner was held on the roof of hot member’s club Living Room with a view overlooking the city.

The boutique has undergone a complete architectural transformation from its façade to its interior. “It was a 360 degree evolution of the brand that involved the store concept as well,” Canali tells us. “The concept embodies our Milanese DNA. Eventually we decided to conceive a store concept that was similar to a Milanese mansion, a Milanese house, very warm, very welcoming, and a true expression of the values of the brand. ” With 91 years in business, customers have come to expect high quality details and the store reflects these touches. The remodeled store used Italian meticulous detailing: Cipollino marble, curved lines, warm wood surfaces, and bronze finishes. The remodeled location The brand is also present in over 1,000 retail stores across more than 100 countries.

The Rodeo Drive location joins three existing boutiques across the United States. Canali hints we’ll see more from them in the future. “We had meetings with very important accounts to ours in cities in the Unites States and the most encouraging outcome is everyone sees potential for such an established brand,” Canali said. “We’re very positive about the future and opportunities for Canali in this market.”

Canali Beverly Hills is located at 261 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills and is open Mondays-Saturdays from 11AM to 6PM and Sundays from 12PM to 5PM.

All images: Courtesy of Canali

