Can You Guess Who Is the New Face of Kérastase?

Luxury professional haircare leader Kérastase has just announced their newest global brand ambassador and boy is this one a doozie! She’s an Academy Award-nominated actress, New York Times best selling author, and keeper of the longest, jet black, mermaid-worthy tresses in all of Hollywood. That’s right, the new face of Kérastase is none other than Demi Moore!

“I have always admired Demi’s remarkable presence, both on and off screen,” says Amber Zak Yopp, Kérastase’s Global Brand President. “She embodies a rare combination of elegance, strength, and authenticity that has inspired multiple generations. Demi is fearless — not only in her iconic roles but in the way she embraces her individuality and shares her journey with honesty and grace. Her legendary hair is more than just beautiful; it is one of her symbols of confidence and freedom. She champions the power of being true to oneself, advocating for self-expression and encouraging others to embrace their own stories. Demi truly reflects the spirit of the Kérastase woman — bold, empowered, and unafraid to let her story shine.”

“I am truly honored to join the Kérastase family as their Global Brand Ambassador,” says Moore. “My life has been shaped by love, growth, and new experiences — and my hair has been with me through it all. I believe there’s a unique energy in hair; it carries our experiences, our confidence, and our individuality. For me, there’s a real freedom in letting your hair simply be itself and allowing it to tell your story. That, to me, is what beauty is all about — being authentic and embracing who you are. I can’t wait to share my new Kérastase chapter with you all.”