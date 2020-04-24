Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Who lashed out at Anna Wintour, saying she was "not capable of simple human kindness" in their newly published memoir?
“André Leon Talley, former editor-at-large of Vogue, has revealed his friendship with Anna Wintour is over in his upcoming memoir, The Chiffon Trenches,” writes the Daily Mail. “The fashion editor, 70, writes he has ‘huge emotional and psychological scars’ from his decades long friendship with the magazine’s notoriously icy editor. In a scorching passage he writes: ‘She is immune to anyone other than the powerful and famous people who populate the pages of Vogue. She has mercilessly made her best friends people who are the highest in their chosen fields. Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Mr. and Mrs. George Clooney are, to her, friends. I am no longer of value to her.'”
How much money did Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation donate to Covid-19 relief efforts this week?
Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD foundation has teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall to donate $6 million to local community-based organizations, UCLA, and the National Alliance in Mantal Illness (NAMI) in providing mental wellness services in Houston, New York, New Orleans, and Detroit.
Which Condé Nast title is the latest to unionize under the NewsGuild of New York?
“Wired staff have been laying the groundwork to form a union for more than a year,” writes The Daily Beast. “But as the coronavirus began to spread, shutting down parts of the economy and resulting in layoffs and pay cuts at numerous publications, organizers realized they had to make a decision: Put unionization efforts on pause until the company weathered the storm, or go public with the union amid uncertainty. Ultimately staff decided to slightly accelerate the organizing efforts, partially in order to guarantee members a greater say in determining how the company takes cost-cutting measures.”
Approximately how many businesses applied for grants from the CFDA and Vogue's "A Common Thread" Covid-19 relief fund between April 8 and 18?
The CFDA’s fund to help relieve some of the strain on American fashion companies during the coronavirus crisis received more than 800 applications for $4.1 million in grants between April 8 and 18. That money is earmarked for companies with revenue under $10 million and fewer than 30 employees. “We don’t pretend this is a bailout,” said Anna Wintour. “We see this as a grant that will bridge a very difficult time, something to keep the lights on. The goal is to give a little bit of money to as many as possible.”
Which designer said this week, "I don't think anyone needs to buy anything ever again?"
Stella McCartney is not one to put her environmental values on hold in the midst of a crisis. If anything, the current global situation has sharpened her own thinking about the immediate importance of constant innovation and the neverending march towards a more sustainable fashion industry. “I think that now more than ever is the time to look at our industry and say, OK, the truck loads of fast fashion that are incinerated or buried. That’s $100 billion worth of waste a year in fibers, in resourcing. It’s crazy. There is just so much we don’t need,” says McCartney. “And I agree, I don’t think anyone needs to buy anything ever again. It’s how you repurpose. This is what I think all the time; this is not anything new for me. That’s why I’m [looking] to the classics that I’ve created, because they’re timeless. It’s how I approach the birth of design — by starting with, how can I create something that lasts somebody a lifetime, and then another lifetime after that? How can I design something that is so not relying on a trend so that it can be recycled or repurposed or resold or rented? How can I encourage all of that? I am so open-minded to all of that.”
Share your Results:
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.