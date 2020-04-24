Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Correct! Wrong!

Stella McCartney is not one to put her environmental values on hold in the midst of a crisis. If anything, the current global situation has sharpened her own thinking about the immediate importance of constant innovation and the neverending march towards a more sustainable fashion industry. “I think that now more than ever is the time to look at our industry and say, OK, the truck loads of fast fashion that are incinerated or buried. That’s $100 billion worth of waste a year in fibers, in resourcing. It’s crazy. There is just so much we don’t need,” says McCartney. “And I agree, I don’t think anyone needs to buy anything ever again. It’s how you repurpose. This is what I think all the time; this is not anything new for me. That’s why I’m [looking] to the classics that I’ve created, because they’re timeless. It’s how I approach the birth of design — by starting with, how can I create something that lasts somebody a lifetime, and then another lifetime after that? How can I design something that is so not relying on a trend so that it can be recycled or repurposed or resold or rented? How can I encourage all of that? I am so open-minded to all of that.”