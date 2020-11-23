Forget Emily, It’s All About Camille In Paris! The Chic Actress Plays Tour Guide With The Daily

Bonjour, chicsters! Say hello to Roger Vivier‘s new campaign face: elegant French actress/influencer Camille Razat, who plays Parisienne it girl Camille on the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris. The campaign, which pays homage to Charles Baudelaire’s classic poem Les Bijoux, just launched today, bringing the spectacular Spring Summer ’21 accessories and jewelry designed by creative director Gherardo Felloni—including a show-stopping crystal and velvet floral crown—to the fore. We stole a few moments with Felloni’s latest muse to chat stardom, style, and more!

How has your life changed since Emily in Paris?

I mean it’s a strange moment because everything’s virtual. But I guess I gained so many followers and so much love from them, I couldn’t be more grateful. I also get to sign more fashion contracts. It’s a really positive change. I’m so thankful to Darren Starr for this opportunity.

What’s it like working with an iconic Parisienne brand like Roger Vivier?

It’s really an honor. I love the brand’s history and the close relationship they have with cinema and generally powerful woman, such as Elisabeth II or Catherine Deneuve.

What’s your favorite piece from the collection and how are you styling it?

I really adore the I love Vivier pumps in green, with the Roger Vivier vanity. I would wear those with a high-waisted trouser and a cropped leather jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Vivier (@rogervivier)

Speaking of…what’s your chicest French girl style tip?

Classy, but make it edgy.

What was it like to work with Patricia Field?

Patricia has a strong personality which I love. She’s so funny, nice, and quite punk. She’s truly a character. I love her!

You’re our tour guide in Paris for one day only: where are you taking us?

I’m taking you to the Ateliers des Lumières, which is in my neighborhood and in the show. After I can take you to my favorite secondhand shop. Then we will have a lunch at Le Petits Commines in Le Marais; a really tiny, typical French restaurant. And to end the day we will have a drink at the Moonshiner in the 11th.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.