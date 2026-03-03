And the New Face of Calvin Klein Underwear Is….

Calvin Klein has had some pretty hot menseses fronting their underwear campaigns over the years: Antonio Sabato Jr., Bad Bunny, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brandon Flynn, Jacob Elordi. The list goes on and on. It’s a who’s who of who’s hot. And now there’s a new name to add to this ab-tastic list: Brazilian soccer star Raphael Dias Belloli (aka Raphinha).

“As an athlete, I’m always focused on how I move and how I feel, and Calvin Klein underwear is designed for performance,” said Raphinha in a statement. “This campaign was particularly special as it allowed me to channel my love of music, which had a huge influence on how I grew up, and my love of football.”

The campaign was shot by Daniel Sannwald and features Raphinha playing with his soccer ball on the beach and giving his best blue steel in the studio. There’s also a video!

Check out the full campaign below.