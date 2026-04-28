Calvin Klein Collection Debuts Their Spring 2026 Campaign

Today, Calvin Klein today unveiled the Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 campaign featuring the sophomore collection of creative director Veronica Leoni.

Photographed by Juergen Teller at the brand’s Spring 2026 show in New York City, the campaign features candid images of models Loli Bahia, Stella Hanan, Grace Knipe, Lauren Huyskens, Libby Taverner, Justi Aegitos, Xiru Yang, Bai Ruien, Diane Chiu, Ruyu Chen, and Perus Adolwi in motion, while soft lighting highlights a palette of white, beluga, and black with flashes of candy pink and fern green.

“I wanted this Collection campaign to capture a state of mind as bold and unadorned as the clothes themselves, while acknowledging how the tension of a woman’s desire for both intimacy and exposure can be expressed through craft, color and artisanship,” said Leoni. “These images tell you who this woman is, how she wants to be seen and how dressing is one of her most powerful tools for self-expression.”

The latest Collection is available on calvinklein.com and through key wholesale partners like Maxfield, Printemps, and The Conservatory beginning April 28, 2026.