Calling All Retailers! How NuOrder Is Connecting You With The Best Of Italian Fashion

As the world’s largest trade shows continue to take place virtually, wholesale e-commerce system NuOrder and its advanced digital capabilities are making the discovery of Italian fashion as seamless as ever.

The platform is allowing buyers, reps, retailers, and brands to do business in an efficient manner as they collectively navigate the fashion calendar.

The Italian Trade Agency is proud to support the Made in Italy section on NuOrder, ensuring fashion lovers are still able to discover the country’s unrivaled offering and discover the stories behind the brands, all while having a high-quality virtual experience.

Think: custom digital catalogues, line sheets, 360-degree virtual showrooms, curated content, product recommendations, in-platform order placements, and more.

Browse, connect, and enjoy!

Discover more here.