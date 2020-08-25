Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and fashion services agency KCD are partnering up!

The partnership, called CAAxKCD, will fuse the expertise, resources, and services of the CAA Fashion division with KCD’s rich 35-year history in the fashion and creative industry. The aim of the new global venture is to create unique opportunities for clients at the intersection of fashion, entertainment, and pop culture. Think: designer collaborations, new business development, events, programming, and more.

Veteran CAA agent Christian Carino is one of the people who helped conceptualize and launch CAA Fashion. Speaking of this new partnership in a press release, he stated, “A year ago, we set out to be agents of change for fashion talent whom we believe have largely been under-represented and over-commissioned as a matter of institutional practice in the industry.”

“Furthering our mission to provide an elevated service offering to these artists, our joint venture with KCD enhances our capabilities in the creation of new businesses for and with clients, through the power of our combined rosters, propelling CAA Fashion’s representation far beyond what the traditional modeling agencies have ever committed.”

Rachna Shah, partner and managing director of KCD, added that the partnership will forge a “new path forward” within the industry.

CAA has recently signed some big names in fashion, including models Kate Upton and Elsa Hosk. Its existing client roster also includes Alessandra Ambrosio, Leomie Anderson, Jordan Barrett, Dilone, Tommy Dorfman, Winnie Harlow, ElAdriana Lima, Jillian Mercado, Indya Moore, and Slick Woods (alongside A list actors and sports stars.) Leading photographers and fashion designers—such as Tommy Hilfiger and Annie Leibovitz—are also on its books.

Meanwhile KCD, helmed by Julie Mannion, offers services spanning media relations, creative, digital, entertainment, technology, and consulting. Among its 75 clients are major fashion brands including Alexander McQueen, Alexander Wang, Gucci, Fendi, H&M, Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, and Michael Kors.

