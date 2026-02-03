Meet The Models Behind the Burberry Summer 2026 Campaign

Daniel Lee assembled quite the lineup for Burberry’s Summer 2026 campaign including some of the modeling world’s hottest rising stars, a handful of Brit pop and fashion industry nepo babies, and one legitmate fashion icon.

The collection was inspired by the UK music scene — both past and present. “Music pushes boundaries, blurs lines and defines the codes of fashion,” said Lee in a statement. “It is about self- expression, originality and belonging.”

The campaign was shot by Sam Rock and, of course, features some truly spectacular outerwear. I mean, that pink leather jacket on Ahmed Richards (see below) is just so good!

But on to the models!

Twiggy

Arguably the first real super model, Twiggy burst onto the scene 60 years ago, becoming a household name at a time when models were just models, not celebrities. And damn if she doesn’t still know how to serve it up for the camera.

Ella Dalton

Dalton may not have much in the way of Instagram followers (yet), but the fashion world has been quick to embrace her all the same. She appeared in the most recent Valentine couture show in Pris, and has also walked for Louis Vuitton, Isabel Marant, Rabanne, and Miu Miu. Not to mention the fact that in the last few months alone, she’s graced the covers of Vogue Korea and Harper’s Bazaar France.

Sora Choi

This Korean stunner has walked the runways of Coperni, Alexander McQueen, Jean Paul Gaultier, Ann Demeulemeester, Hermès, Schiaparelli, Tom Ford, Tory Burch, and Jacquemus. So expect to see her all over the runways this season as well.

Ahmed Richards

Known for his striking features and incredible complexion, Richards may have only walked Burberry for the first time this season, but he’s been eating up catwalks for a while now, stalking up and down the runways of everyone from Amiri to Thom Browne, Fendi to Coach.

Raika Sales

It’s hard to believe that Sales has not blown up yet, but with a handful of high profile runways under her belt including Louis Vuitton and, of course, Burberry, it feels like this could be her season.

Shuqi Lan

From Margiela, Kenzo, and Missoni, to Etro, Chloe, and Tommy Hilfiger, it seems like everyone wants to work with Lan these days.

Sonny Ashcroft and Albert Cocker

These nepo babies have two of the coolest dads in all of ’90s Brit pop: Richard Ashcroft — front man of the Verve — and the one and only Jarvis Cocker of Pulp. They are also musicians in their own right and, it seems, burgeoning brand ambassadors as well.

Maya Wigram

This modeling noob has a connection anyone and everyone in the fashion world would kill for: her mom, the incomparable Phoebe Philo, who actually worked with Lee for the better part of a decode when he was director of women’s wear under her at Celine from 2008 to 2017.