That’s a wrap! London Fashion Week is complete, following several days of runway shows and presentations spotlighting the bright talents of the UK fashion scene. Whether romantic or rebellious, Spring 2026’s slate of collections were distinctly personal, rooted in themes of community, self-preservation, and escapism. From Burberry’s triumphant revamp to Simone Rocha’s restful eye, delve into LFW’s top shows below.

Burberry

Rebel, rebel! Burberry ended LFW on a high note with a revamped look by creative director Daniel Lee. Drawing cues from the city’s longtime music festival culture, a dirt runway at the Kensington Palace Gardens proved a perfect setting for his new assortment of checked trench coats, utilitarian jackets and trousers, rugged denim, and swishy sequined and crystal-covered minidresses. Lace-up combat and slip-on boots, plus plenty of skinny scarves, sunglasses, and slouchy bags added a burst of classic British punkiness to the line—which bloomed from a palette of blues, greens, pinks, and classic brown, black, and gold tones. So did the well-dressed front row, lined with stylish stars including Jonathan Bailey, Lila Moss, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham, Jourdan Dunn, Jodie Turner-Smith, Iris Law, Alexa Chung, Central Cee, Julia Hobbs, and Nicky Hilton.

Simone Rocha

If there’s one takeaway from her Spring 2026 collection, Simone Rocha just wants us to rest. The designer’s bedroom-inspired line was filled with bedsheet-like coats and shirts, silky bralettes and midi skirts, and an assortment of dresses and skirts with inner hoops, all in her distinct palette of red, blush pink, black, and white. Edge pervaded with punchy pops of the season’s current it-color, chartreuse, as well as glistening floral-printed clear PVC coats that took Instagram Stories by storm. Her collection was complete with pillow-shaped bags clutched closed to the chest, crystal headpieces, and silky oversized rosettes, urging us to play and embrace our inner child. Adding to her show’s whimsical nature were an assortment of foam clogs and flats covered in monochrome crystals—the latest upcoming styles from her ongoing Crocs collaboration.

Erdem

Erdem Moralioğlu looked to 19th century Swiss medium Hélène Smith as his muse this season—specifically, her chameleon-like nature for dressing in a range of aesthetics as a form of escapism. From the traditional to the edgy, his Erdem lineup included an assortment of his signature elegant floral-printed dresses, coats, and separates—albeit with daring touches, from sheer textures to sultry structured bodices. Eclectic elements like slouchy suiting, glittering crystal blossoms, and hues ranging from subtle beige, white, and blue to hot pink, chartreuse, and pale malachite furthered the message of fashion’s transformative, shape-shifting nature.

Mithridate

Daniel W. Fletcher’s passion for the UK’s 20th century history shone through his Spring 2026 collection, an homage to the city’s hedonistic party culture in the ’80s. Imagined as if a group of friends were journeying from the countryside into the city—and dressing from day to night while doing so—his resulting lineup mixed rugged, sharp everyday pieces with a dash of carefree glamour. Striped rugby polos were paired with embossed coats, leather bombers, and glossy sequined midi skirts and dresses. Intricate couch florals were splashed across strapless dresses and tiny men’s shorts, mixed alongside thick cable-knit sweaters and silky suiting. With a palette of brown, green, and elegant pale blue, lavender, and pink, his collection sparked a desire to revel as LFW neared its end.

