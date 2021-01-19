Burberry Pre-Fall ’21 Is A Uniform For The Outdoors—But Not As You’d Imagine It

As people set their sights on returning to explore nature, Burberry’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci presents a new type of outdoor outfit. For Pre-Fall 2021, the designer took inspiration from the heritage brand’s longstanding love affair with getting outside. The resulting collection comprised of both exactly what you would think you’d wear for a day spent adventuring—camouflage-print trench coats, shearling-lined parkas, quilted outerwear, and cargo trousers—but also some entirely unexpected garments too.

By that we mean, more structured suiting and mirrored-sequin boots, second-skin leather trousers in literal traffic-stopping hues, sheer pants, and futuristic body-conscious corset dresses. Somewhere at the intersection of these seemingly incongruous ideas lay the type of pieces that will keep both traditionalists and innovators happy. Case in point: jackets reworked in paneled florals, checkered print overalls, a Pepto Bismol-toned hoodie with a twist, and accessories which included faux fur-lined clogs and slides.

Tisci called it a fresh perspective on traditional British codes; a stance which is indicated in the outerwear which features a re-imagined XL version of the iconic Burberry check. All things considered: it’s a new, eclectic, and idiosyncratic spin on what it means to get dressed up for going adventuring. And after so long spent indoors in boring silhouettes, aren’t we all itching to get a little experimental before our next great escape?

See the full collection below:

