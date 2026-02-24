Burberry Closes Out London Fashion Week With Daniel Lee’s Most Wearable and Covetable Collection to Date

After two season showing in the countryside, Burberry’s Winter 2026 show returned to London. Set against a reconstruction of Tower Bridge inside Old Billingsgate fish market, the collection traded countryside escapism for slick black tarmac and lamp-lit streets. As chief creative officer Daniel Lee put it in a release, this season is about “going out in a particularly London way.”

The clothes Lee showed this time around were luxurious, but utilitarian — more paired back, more grounded in reality, and more wearable. Menswear focused on classics with a subtle glitch: overcoats cut with greater abundance and a more youthful ease, tuxedos and silk shirts styled with insouciance rather than rigidity. While functional staples — leather bombers, hoodies, raincoats — were adapted with an evening-ready edge. The palette of solid colors delivered what Lee described as “clothes for the night, as well as the day,” striking a balance between polish and practicality.

For women, trenches became fluid layers tossed over satin dresses, embodying the offhand confidence of London style. With classic shapes and minimal adornment, Lee’s fabrics did much of the talking: raw-edged shearling, ruffled faille collars, and lambskin leather gleaming like petrol on wet roads. Those faille collars felt overly fussy, but Lee soon hit his stride, delivering a collection that one could imagine fitting seamlessly into any woman’s wardrobe while elevating it to new, chicer heights.

While the collection featured an abundance of trench coats — it wouldn’t be a Burberry show without them — it was blessedly light on plaid and showed almost none of the brand’s signature beige tartan, allowing the collection to scream style while merely whispering Burberry.

With a soundtrack provided by FKA twigs, the show captured the blur and buzz of nocturnal London. “We all walk the same roads,” Lee reflected. “We’re all lit by the same streetlamps. We all feel the same buzz of the city at night.” For Winter 2026, Burberry made that shared electricity feel tangible — democratic, seductive, and alluringly metropolitan.

Check out the rest of the collection below as well as all the top celebrity arrivals (and boy were there a lot of them!).

