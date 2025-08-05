Brunello Cucinelli Embraced Hamptons Style At Wölffer Estate Stables

One thing is certain: Italians do it best! When Brunello Cucinelli returned to the Hamptons for a second year in a row to partner with Wölffer Wine, anticipation ran high among the social set. The scene? A dinner under the stars at the sprawling Wölffer Estate Stables. Given its surreal beauty and charm, it’s curious why Chief Brand Officer Joey Wölffer hasn’t hosted there more often. Surrounded by a semicircle of horse-filled stables sits a stone piazza of sorts centered by an imposing three-tiered fountain, reminiscent of the little southern Italian town from where Massimo Caronna, CEO of Brunello Cucinelli North America, used to reside—according to the man himself. Perhaps the Stables remain quiet in an effort to not spook the horses, or because it’s believed some things are best left private. Either way, a select group of the Hamptons crowd were welcomed for dinner last week on a night that turned out to be nothing short of magical.

As the summer skies cleared from a day of rain, the evening transcended a traditional brand dinner, blending Italian elegance with the allure of the Wölffer Estate Stables. Guests like Christie Brinkley, Lady Kitty Spencer, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Sarah Wetenhall, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, and Alexandra Daddario arrived in true Brunello fashion: draped in linen, suede, and soft tailoring in hues of cream, camel, and stone. With the occasional inquisitive horse peeking from its stall, cocktails were served in the heart of the cobblestone courtyard among a set of large scale, twin-curved tables. Wine flowed readily as guests were invited to enjoy the Brunello Cucinelli market, branded carts that included a beautiful display of ripe vine-picked tomatoes, cured meats, and Italian-imported cheeses, vegetables, and fruits.

As the case can be when guests are having a bit too much fun, organizers had difficulty cutting through all the laughter and chatter to get dinner seated. That was until PR man-in-charge, Malcolm Carfrae, grabbed a microphone to politely tell everyone dinner service was commencing. But not before Wölffer led one of the horses through the courtyard of this once humble potato farm turned equestrian haven to much fanfare, of course!

The evening’s culinary choices were equally transportive: rigatoni pomodoro and gelato with fresh fruit were paired, naturally, with pours of Wölffer’s signature rosé, Chenin Blanc, and Cabernet Franc. Despite the earlier weather, a tented dinner setup, draped in twinkling lights and framed by the open stables, felt simply enchanting. As the Italians say, beauty is often born from the imperfect.

During dinner service, Brunello Cucinelli CEO Riccardo Stefanelli, who had flown in from Italy for just 24 hours, emphasized the shared spirit between the brand and its Hamptons counterpart. Although it may seem that fashion and wine are quite an unusual marriage, both brands were born from family, rooted in heritage, and driven by a passion for quality. Stefanelli added that it’s not just a winery or a fashion house: it’s a community. One that values craftsmanship and care.

As August stretches ahead, bringing with it beach dinners, family moments, and a slower pace, the evening stood as a quiet celebration of summer’s most enduring luxury: time well spent, surrounded by good company, good food, and beauty that feels as effortless as it is considered.