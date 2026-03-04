Brooks Brothers Steps It Up With Star-Studded Campaign

My father wore a Brooks Brothers suit nearly every day of my life. Even on the weekend. Even on vacation! “It’s tropical weight wool!” he would say when I asked him why he was putting on a suit to walk around Key West. Brooks Brothers was pretty much the only place he shopped and literally every piece of clothing he owned from socks to ties to undershirts was emblazoned with that little golden fleece. My dad ran a small business and Brooks Brothers made him feel confident and, growing up where I did, where people rarely dressed up, those suits set him apart and gave him and air of authority. He used to say that Brooks Brothers suits were classic, unchanging, and would never go out of style.

Well, he was half right. A Brooks Brothers suit is still a classic, but there’s more to recommend the brand these days than boardroom-ready businesswear. Indeed, the brand has changed quite a bit in recent years, as their Spring 2026 campaign demonstrates.

Photographed by Coliena Rentmeester, the campaign features a dynamic cast spanning generations and disciplines, including actor Leslie Bibb, creator and fashion entrepreneur Nick Wooster, comedian and television writer Alex Edelman, creator and fashion influencer TyLynn Nguyen, model, entrepreneur, and athlete Nick Arrington, and advocate, model, and director Bethann Hardison.

Leslie Bibb

Nick Wooster

Alex Edelman

TyLynn Nguyen

Nick Arrington

Bethann Hardison

“What I love most about this campaign is that we invited people with true personal style to come in and pick looks for themselves from the entire men’s and women’s Spring collections — we didn’t give them any direction or parameters,” said designer Michael Bastian in a statement. “Everyone approached it differently, but that’s the point — there’s a freedom and confidence in making it your own. Brooks Brothers has always been about classic American style, but the clothes really come to life when you put them together your way.”

All my life I’ve thought of Brooks Brothers as my father’s brand. But now I’m thinking maybe it could be my brand too.