Brooke Shields Returns to the Small Screen

I’ve seen every episode of Suddenly Susan. Twice. Once when the show first aired in the ’90s and again just a year or so ago when I rewatched the entire thing on YouTube — including the absolutely terrible fourth season, which, honestly, I still kind of enjoyed. What can I say? I like Brooke Shields. She seems nice and thoughtful and as an actor she’s at her best when she’s surrounded by sassy supporting characters who push her to her limits.

Now Shields is back in her first series-lead role since 2008’s short-lived Lipstick Jungle — which I also enjoyed — playing Allison Chandler in the new Acorntv Original series You’re Killing Me from writer/producer Robin Bernheim.

Bernheim’s previous credits include Quantum Leap (which I love), Star Trek: Voyager (which I love even more), and a slew of Hallmark and Hallmark-adjacent movies about royalty and Christmas that are not my thing, but really seem to do it for a whole lot of people.

To celebrate the new show, Shields and Bernheim, along with much of the cast and a slew or celebrities, held a special screening at the Crosby Hotel on Thursday night, hosted by the Cinema Society.

Special guests included Ralph Macchio, Dan Bucatinsky (Hacks, The Comeback), Beth Stern, Catherine Curtin (Stranger Things), Johnathan Fernandez (Gossip Girl), Will Cotton & Rose Dergan, Montego Glover, Seth Herzog (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon), Jenna Leigh Green, Sarah Himadeh, Sterling Jones (Marshals), Ilana Levine, John Light (Father Brown), Coco Mitchell, Cameron Moir, Maye Musk, Emma Myles (Orange is the New Black), Orfeh, Eddie Roche, Malina Weissman (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Mick Szal, Alex Lundqvist, Michael Bonini, Daniel Benedict, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

After the screening, the party continued at Jimmy SoHo, where guests toasted Shields’ return to the small screen while enjoying fantastic music, lively conversation, and some truly excellent cocktails and hors d’oeuvres late into the night.

Check out more fun after party pics below.