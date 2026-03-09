Brooke Shields Rates JFK Jr.’s Kissing Ability

Are you watching Love Story? Of course you are. Everyone is. But in case, for some reason, you are unfamiliar with every fashion fanatic’s current TV obsession, it’s about the doomed love affair and marriage of Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr. (played in the show by Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly, respectively).

In the most recent episode (Episode 6: The Wedding) there’s a scene where John and Carolyn discuss their wedding plans and, over the course of said discussion, Carolyn runs through a list of John’s famous ex-girlfriends: Daryl Hannah, Sarah Jessica Parker, Madonna, and one Miss Brooke Shields.

“Well, I never dated Brooke Shields,” clarifies Kennedy (well, Kelly — the show is hardly a historical document). “I kissed her once and her mom was there”

So… how was that kiss? Well according to the real Brooke Shields, JFK was one of the kissing art’s finest practitioners.

In a video posted by her daughter Rowan to her TikTok page, Shields says that, as a kisser JFK Jr. was “One of the best.”

Well, okay, she doesn’t exactly say it, but you get the point.

And, honestly, it’s nice to hear. Because there are way too many good looking guys out there who cannot kiss to save their lives (or do anything else particularly well, for that matter). They’ve never had to. They just skate by on their looks without being terribly good at anything. And look, JFK, too, was not particularly good at a lot of things — the law, magazine publishing, flying — but he does seem like a sweet (if naive and reckless) guy and he at least knew his way around a pair of lips. And that’s not nothing!