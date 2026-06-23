Bronwyn Newport Celebrates Launch of “Walk-in” on Substack and YouTube

Fashion historian/archivist and television personality Bronwyn Newport just launched a new digital fashion series on her popular Substack and YouTube and we are obsessed! Walk-In takes Newport and her devoted viewers inside the personal wardrobes and archives of some of fashion and entertainment’s most influential figures, uncovering the stories behind their most treasured fashion pieces. The first six episodes feature one-on-one conversations with Christian Siriano, Laverne Cox, Symone, and more, offering rare and intimate access to their personal archives and the memories within. The series kicked off with a visit to the closet of iconic New York designer Betsey Johnson, with a new video dropping every two weeks.

WALK-IN Episode 1: Betsey Johnson will never go out of style by Bronwyn Newport Walk-In with Bronwyn Newport: Episode 1 Read on Substack

Tell us a little bit about Walk-In and how it came about!

I wanted to shift the fashion conversation from superficial glamour to a raw, physical archive of human life. For years, I’ve been completely fascinated by what clothing reveals about us. I can happily spend an hour discussing the cultural significance (and my love) of an early-2000s Jeremy Scott collection, but what I’ve always loved most is hearing the raw, personal stories people attach to the pieces they buy, wear, and save. WALK-IN came about because I wanted to move away from the traditional, guarded talk-show couch and the polished fashion surface, and step into a space that inherently forces people to be vulnerable. A closet is the ultimate equalizer—it is not just a storage space; it is a living biography, a personal archive, and a physical record of deep personal history. It is where our grandest aspirations live right alongside our realities. The couture hangs directly next to the emotional support sweatshirt, and someone’s greatest hits, worst decisions, and deepest sentimental treasures all coexist on the exact same rack. In each episode, I step inside the closets of some of the most fascinating people I know. We pull pieces off racks, dig through deep archives, obsess over construction details, and uncover the emotional timelines hidden inside garment bags and shoe boxes. We inevitably end up talking about life, love, loss, ambition, fear, and creativity. Something truly magical happens when you interview someone in their own private sanctuary. The usual walls come down and the conversation gets incredibly real, because everyone is a little more vulnerable when they’re sitting on a stool between the garment bags and shoe boxes that they wore on their best days, on their most pivotal moments, and what they reach for to be more themselves. Every garment holds a memory, a triumph, or a reinvention—so by asking my guests to tell me about their clothes, we unlock the real, unfiltered stories of their lives.

Whose closets will you be visiting?

We are flinging open the closet doors to some of the most vibrant, historic, and creative closets imaginable. Viewers will get an intimate look inside the spaces of legendary visionaries like Betsey Johnson and design icons like Christian Siriano, among many other incredible surprises. We explore the most complete archive and FULL APARTMENT of vintage with Laverne Cox, the colorful and opinionated pieces unreal artist Ashley Longshore has worn through her life, the hilarious, sparkly, and political statements of one of my favorite drag queens Symone, and the brilliant and bold style of Lauren Chan, progressive fashion goddess.

Betsy always gives such memorable interviews. What was it like to sit down and talk to her?

Sitting down with Betsey for our premiere episode, ‘Welcome to Betseyville!’, was a beautiful, high-energy whirlwind. I grew up absolutely loving her clothing, so interviewing her in her own creative sanctuary was a surreal, full-circle moment. She is a true original who treats fashion as pure joy and storytelling. Walking through her archive was deeply emotional, but we also had the absolute best time just playing around and even painting each other’s portraits—she reminds you exactly why we fall in love with clothes in the first place. Betsey’s pieces were life changing for me as a teenager trying to find the courage to be myself growing up in an environment I didn’t always feel like I fit into, and it was a major life moment to get to tell her that and be in her home and hear about her career and life.

You and Christian are super close. Did you learn anything new about him after going into his closet?

Christian and I are incredibly close, but stepping into a designer’s personal closet is a whole different ballgame. What surprised me most was seeing the pieces he holds onto purely for sentimental value versus what he wears day-to-day. I loved getting to see the first thing he bought when he “made it” and a dress he made early in his career that started his love of a material he still uses often all these years later. I think everyone watching will love hearing about his “uniform” and how he collects a special item! Even when you think you know someone inside out, their closet will always reveal a hidden chapter of their creative journey. It was also a good test for me to see so deep in his closet as we may become short term, high end roomies this summer as I look for my own spot in NYC, I am here, so much it’s time…we are just trying to decide how much fun and trouble that might cause the city of NYC!

Whose closet are you dying to check out in a future episode?

Oh, there are so many. I’m planning on seasons and seasons of Walk-In. My ultimate dream is Cher. She has defined style across multiple decades, and getting to see the actual texture, history, and craftsmanship of those legendary Bob Mackie pieces up close would be a true fashion fantasy.

I’m also manifesting my girl Rihanna, some Broadway legends, and designers like Christopher John Rogers and Wes Gordon. And if you know me, you know I’m obsessed with the intersection of sports and fashion, so there are definitely a few athletes whose schedules I’ll happily work around.

A closet is a very personal space for a lot of people. Is there a common thread you’ve noticed after going into the closets of fashion people?

The most common thread is that no matter how confident or famous someone is, their closet holds their vulnerabilities. People use clothing as armor, but looking back at old pieces always triggers an immediate emotional time-travel. We all have that one item that reminds us of a time we felt insecure, and another that reminds us of when we felt completely invincible, and these stories are so fascinating to me.

How can people watch Walk-In?

New episodes of WALK-IN drop on Thursdays. You can watch the full episodes and subscribe directly on my Substack, as well as on YouTube.

What else is new with you? Are you filming right now? How’s the season going?

Life is a beautiful whirlwind right now with a lot of exciting new beginnings! I just finished filming season seven of RHOSLC and am so excited about my summer break! Like a high schooler again! I have been so fully immersed in the launch of this first season of Walk In, putting the finishing touches on these episodes, and the response so far has been incredibly validating. The season is shaping up to be everything I hoped for — intimate, visually stunning, and deeply human. Very different from RHOSLC, but you’ll get that next in fall!

Any vacation plans this summer?

I am so thrilled it is summer! Single in the summer is something I haven’t known about for decades, but I am ready! I have big plans in July to be in Paris for men’s fashion week, couture and to see all my friends! I am finalizing plans for a big birthday trip for my daughter, and after having the best time at Copenhagen Fashion Week last summer trying to squeeze in a visit there and a whole Scandi tour/week or two in August.

Will we see you at NYFW in September?

Absolutely! New York Fashion Week is non-negotiable for me. September fashion week always falls around my birthday and I can’t help but think the collections are my personal gifts from all the designers! I can’t wait to be back front row, supporting my friends, seeing the new collections, and honestly, scouting potential confessional looks and closets for Season 2 of Walk-In!

To celebrate the launch, Newport hosted an intimate dinner in SoHo, presented by Substack, which brought together a curated mix of fashion insiders, media, creators, cultural taste makers, and leading voices from the Substack community including Christopher John Rogers, Chloe King, Carole Radziwill, Lauren Chan, and Nicolette Mason.

Check out party pics from the fabulous evening below.