Brittany O’Grady On Her First NYFW, Fashion Obsessions, And Styling Bergdorf Goodman’s Latest Project

The White Lotus star Brittany O’Grady’s feet have barely touched the ground since the hit HBO show aired—and now she’s been catapulted straight into her first New York Fashion Week. The triple-threat performer teamed up with luxury retailer Bergdorf Goodman to launch the new class of the Radar program, appearing in a photo essay to shed a light on the next-gen designers to watch: Lauren Rubinski, Casablanca, Connor Ives, ERL, Recto, Sergio Hudson, Aliette, Super Egg, and more. And furthermore, the 25-year-old also styled herself. The Daily caught her for a minute among the madness to hear her backstory.

What’s your mood right now? It must have been a crazy time since The White Lotus aired….

I’m so grateful that it has been well received! I am so proud of the cast and everyone who was involved on the project. It’s been interesting to see how people respond to all the characters.

Did you always want to pursue the arts?

I started doing print work and commercials when I was four-years-old, and then started working at theater companies in the DC area. I realized I wanted to pursue film and television, so I graduated a year early from high school and moved to Los Angeles at 17. Theater was the true realization for me—I felt so many emotions internally and wanted to express it in an art form. It gave me the freedom to tap into different parts of myself I didn’t necessarily express in my real life.

You also sing and dance and music runs in your family! What’s your ultimate dream, career-wise?

Ah! My dream is to continue growing as an artist and continue portraying different characters. I would love to perform on stage again, whether it’s a straight play or a musical. I loved how Barbra Streisand or Lena Horne performed beautiful songs and also portrayed different characters. Maybe performing on a show like The Lawrence Welk Show (if those ever come back!), or The Judy Garland Show…

What’s your earliest memory of fashion?

I normally played with costumes as a child, so I think of movies and characters’ costumes. I think that truly influenced what I like wearing as an adult!

What’s your relationship to fashion? Do you like to keep up with what’s new or are you more of an intuitive dresser?

I’m definitely an intuitive dresser. I wear what makes me feel comfortable, confident, and also what expresses my inner self. I look to new styles for inspiration as well.

How would you describe your own style?

I would say my style is a mix of bohemian, rustic, and also clean simple looks. I love monochromatic look and a neutral [palette] if I want to feel sophisticated, professional and polished. When I feel expressive, I lean more towards floral prints, blouses, and dresses.

Tell us about your involvement with Bergdorf Goodman this season!

I was really excited to be able to introduce new and innovative designers through Radar! I got to wear some pieces from each designer which was a fun experience.

Which of the designers spoke to you the most?

All of them were pretty spectacular and had a signature feel to them. I was excited to hear that Sergio Hudson has had powerful female leaders wear his pieces.

What are your NYFW plans?

This is my first one! I got to experience Coach (the show was so creative) and I’m headed to Altuzarra and Victor Gleumad’s shows today.

What are you obsessed with right now in terms of fashion?

I have been loving midi dresses with large sleeves—I find them to be elegant and expressive.

What’s next?!

The door is open! I’m excited to see what is in store…