10 Springtime Fragrances To Lift Your Spirits

“It’s the little things” is a cliché for a reason! While we languish in our homes and wait to emerge from self-isolation, aromatherapy is a luxe way to boost our mood. Here’s a selection of fresh spring scents that you can indulge in sans guilt. Plus, the bottles alone are full of vivid punches of color to get you in a brighter state of mind.

1. HERMES Charming Twilly, $134

Notes: Ginger, Tuberose, Sandalwood



2. AERIN Wild Geranium, $130

Notes: Geranium, Pink Pepper, Winter Lemon, Dewy Narcisse, Orange Flower Petals, White Peony, Rose Centifolia, Tuberose Absolute



3. BURBERRY Her London Dream, $115

Notes: Lemon, Ginger, Peony, Rose, Amber



4. BVLGARI Omnia Golden Citrine, $86

Notes: Mandarin, Ylang-Ylang, Golden Benzoin



5. CALVIN KLEIN Euphoria Blush, $99

Notes: Rose, Jasmine, Orchid, Amber, Patchouli, Raspberry, Chocolate



6. MISS DIOR Rose N’ Roses $107

Notes: Grasse and Damascus Roses, Italian Mandarin, Bergamot, Geranium, White Musk



7. DOLCE & GABBANA Fruit Collection, coming June 1st

Lemon Notes: Sicilian Lemon, Calabrian Bergamot Ginger, Haitian Vetiver

Orange Notes: Sicilian Oranges, Calabrian Bergamot, Fresh Basil, White Petals, Iris, Amber, Musk

Pineapple Notes: Pineapple, Sicilian Mandarin, Jasmine Sambac, Vanilla, Orchid Pod, Amber, Moss



8. ELIZABETH ARDEN Green Tea Pear Blossom, $30

Notes: Anjou Pear and Tree Blossom, Italian Bergamot, Sicilian Lemon, Jasmine Sambac, Absolute India, Green Tea, Musk, Amber, White Moss



9. GIORGIO ARMANI Ocean Di Gioia, $58

Notes: Sparkling Pear, Water Jasmine, Sandalwood, Musk



10. JO MALONE Lavenderland Collection, $72

Lavender and Coriander Notes: English Lavender, Coriander, Sage

Lavender and Silver Birch Notes: English Lavender, Grapefruit, Silver Birch

Lavender and Wisteria Notes: English Lavender, Wisteria, White Musk



