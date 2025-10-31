Bridget Bahl Opens Up On Her Breast Cancer Journey For Elle

In a powerful new essay for Elle, influencer Bridget Bahl—also known as @bridget—is opening up on her experience with breast cancer. First diagnosed in September 2024, Bahl is now close to completing her treatment. In her essay, she delves into her feelings over losing internal and external control while undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, ranging from extreme illness and weight loss to identifying sources of joy and purpose. Bahl also shares the changes in her goals of having a family, her marriage, and experiencing happiness.

“My husband, who’s a doctor, and I both felt this intense pressure to show up [professionally], and I really couldn’t,” Bahl said. “That was really hard for me to come to terms with. At first, I pictured that I would be lying in bed and could be on my computer and working. The reality was that one time [The Bar] had a [product] drop and I crawled from my bed to my computer to get it all set up. I was in complete denial that I couldn’t work like I used to. It was a very humbling experience. [Cancer] brought [Mike and I] closer together. We’ve been married for two years now, though it feels like 22. But there’s a lot of joy to look forward to. We made it through something really hard. It’s a bond you couldn’t otherwise create in a year, I don’t think. I keep saying, ‘Choose your husband like your life depends on it.’ We went to the emergency room once and we were there for so long. He laid in the bed with me, and I was just thinking about all those guys who didn’t text me back when I was dating in my 20s and made me so upset. The guy who’s not texting you back is not the guy who’s lying with you in the emergency room. I got married kind of late, and I’m like, well, at least I got something right. Maybe I didn’t meet someone sooner because I had to learn what really matters.”

Tory Burch Rings In The Holidays With Alex Consani And Yasmin Wijnaldum

Tis the season! Tory Burch is ready for the holidays, thanks to her newest campaign starring Alex Consani and Yasmin Wijnaldum. The model duo can be seen frolicking throughout uptown hotspot The Grill, whether they’re opening gifts or singing karaoke in the lounge to exploring the kitchen after dark—and, of course, carrying a massive tree home, as shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch. Through, both stars are outfitted in Burch’s latest gift-ready styles, from soft knits and silky dresses to cozy jackets, sunglasses. Of course, there’s also an assortment of the designer’s latest Kira, Eleanor, Lee Radziwill, Romy, Elle, and Pierced shoulder bags and satchels in an array of colors and textures. You can check out Burch’s full assortment of holiday styles now on ToryBurch.com.

All images: Oliver Hadlee Pearch/Courtesy of Tory Burch

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Rowan Henchy Is Joining Bravo’s Next Gen NYC

There’s a new cast member for Bravo’s reality show Next Gen NYC: Brooke Shields’ daughter Rowan Henchy, according to Page Six. The news broke after Henchy and her co-stars on the program, which follows the lives of young people with famous parents in New York City, filmed a scene during a “Holiday Nights” party with Urban Outfitters. The show first launched in June 2025, with cast members including Emira D’Spain, Riley Burress, Gia Giudice, Ariana Bierman, Ava Dash, and Brooks Marks. As for who else will join season 2? Only time will tell.

Abercrombie & Fitch Collaborates With Kemo Sabe

This fall, Abercrombie & Fitch is going west with Kemo Sabe! The breezy brand has teamed up on a new collection with the Western leather brand, inspired by rugged style and elegance. Their range includes denim jackets and jeans, lightweight tops, dresses, and plenty of accessories from bolo ties to hats. You can discover their full collection now on Abercrombie.com, which retails from $60 to $500.

GUESS Jeans And Allen Iverson Team UP For A New Collaboration

Allen Iverson’s ’90s edge is coming to GUESS. The brand’s GUESS Jeans line has just released a limited-edition collection in collaboration with the star basketball player, which included five T-shirts inspired by his 1993 shoot for Sports Illustrated, plus a range of hoodies and joggers. However, that’s not all; Iverson has also launched a new Prime Video documentary, Allen Iv3rson, marking his GUESS Jeans collection as his latest exciting co-branded launch this week. You can discover his full collection now on Guess.com.

