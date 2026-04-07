Vera Wang Back in Bed With David’s Bridal

Back in 2010, Vera Wang signed an exclusive licensing deal with David’s Bridal, creating White by Vera Wang — a line of affordable, Wang-approved wedding dresses for the world’s largest mass market bridal company.

The partnership ended in 2020 when COVID briefly knocked the wind out of the bridal industry.

Not one to let a little thing like a global pandemic throw her off her licensing game, the following year, Wang signed a 10-year deal with the much higher-end Barcellona-based bridal company Pronovias for a line called Vera Wang Bride. The new line would be priced at around $2,500-$5,000, significantly lower than the couture wedding gowns she designs and sells out of her boutique and in New York, but higher than her collection for David’s Bridal, which generally started at just under $1000.

Now, however, she’s back in the David’s Bridal family with the Vera Wang Bride label transitioning from Pronovias to David’s Bridal for the remained of its 10-year contract (and maybe more).

The new collection premiered on the David’s Bridal website April 7, with prices ranging from $2,299 to $4,999 (similar to when the brand was at Pronovias).

There is also a bridesmaids’ collection with prices ranging from $249 to $299.

The collections will be available for purchase starting in June with additional seasonal launches to follow. Diamonds & Pearls by David’s Bridal, located in Delray Beach, FL and Burlington, MA, will also showcase exclusive Vera Wang Bride designs that can only be found in those boutique locations and online.

“In celebration of our 37th year in wedding fashion and 35 years in Collection clothing, this is yet another moment for Vera Wang to appeal to a new generation of brides and their attendants,” Wang told WWD.

“Our journey with our debut Vera Wang Bride Collection began with a bold vision: to help every bride feel fierce, feminine and unapologetically herself,” said Kelly Cook, CEO of David’s Bridal. “Vera Wang Bride is more than a collection — it’s a celebration of individuality, creativity and confidence. Each gown has a story, makes a statement and commands the moment, in which only a Vera Wang Bride gown can deliver. From the sweep of a skirt to the curve of a corset, these designs are for brides who dare to be bold, love their style, and know that power and elegance can live in the same dress.”

Check out the rest of the Fall bridal collection below.