Bridal Dress Tips from LOHO Bride Founder Christy Baird

In an exclusive interview with Daily Front Row, Charlotte Bickley sits down with Christy Baird, the visionary founder of LOHO Bride, a bridal boutique that’s rewriting the rules of wedding dress shopping. With a mission to empower brides to embrace their individuality, Baird shares the inspiration behind her brand, the meaning of “League of Her Own,” and how she’s curating a fashion-forward, confidence-driven experience for modern brides. Also Loho Bride has just launched their new VIP level, aiming to elevate the bridal experience to new heights. From navigating trends to fostering a supportive community, Baird reveals what makes LOHO Bride a haven for those seeking a wedding look as unique as they are.

What inspired you to start LOHO Bride?

Christy Doxator (Baird): The many women who shared their dress experiences with me and couldn’t get basic things that I would have imagined for myself. A tight edit of fashion-forward gowns, stylists who feels like a friend in your corner, and a tailored experience that doesn’t make the bride feel like they’re just another number.

What does LOHO stand for, and how does it reflect your vision?

Christy: LOHO Stands for “League Of Her Own” and I named the brand that because I was tired of seeing women getting labeled and put into boxes such as a “classic bride” or a “boho bride.” I wanted women to be in their own league and if they were labeled anything, it would be done by them, not others.



How would you describe the LOHO Bride aesthetic?

Christy: We represent a lot of aesthetics, but I would say the number one thing a LOHO Bride has is the attitude of not caring what other people think and the confidence to wear whatever is speaking to them.

What type of bride gravitates toward LOHO?

Christy: Fashion lovers, creatives, appreciators of quality and where things are made. Brides who want to feel a connection during this super special time in their lives.

What’s the biggest mistake brides make when shopping for a dress?



Christy: First thing is they bring too many people to their appointments. Sometimes it’s electric and magical, but many times the varied opinions throw the bride off and they have to come back alone because they got overpowered. Second, it’s a mistake to go dress shopping without any research done in advance. One of my pet peeves is when a bride comes in, doesn’t fill out our questionnaire, and just says “what would you put me in?” Without any knowledge of the bride’s style or vision in advance makes it very difficult to base any expertise on. Also, know that the designer or store you’re going to is actually of interest to you!

How do you handle brides who feel pressured to choose a dress to please others?

Christy: We always tell them to take a beat and sleep on it. Unless it’s a rush order, nothing is going to happen by processing the appointment for a minute. These gowns are final sale, so it’s a very big decision and we never want a bride to feel pressured!

Whats one bridal trend you love right now? And one you think needs to go?

Christy: The separates this season were so good. I also loved the Vertical paneling that we saw in collections like Danielle Frankel. I think we all got the Basque-waist memo which was great, but if designers are bringing them into their collections this year, I think it has to be something with an interesting POV. The plain, strapless basque-waist is more than covered and we can evolve past that!

How do you curate the designers and styles carried at LOHO?



Christy: I’m always hunting and tracking designers because it really excites me and I pride myself in supporting up and coming designers. I want our designers to pop out on the racks and never blend with a neighboring label. Having an original voice and a message is the entry point when considering bringing new talent on!



What advice do you have for brides who don’t feel like a traditional bride?



Christy: I would tell them that they’re not alone and thankfully social media can inspire them that “anything goes.” Surround yourself with vendors who really understand your vision and are not going to push you into traditions that don’t feel like you.

What’s one thing you wish people understood about modern bridal fashion?

Christy: I think our brides come in without as many expectations as their mothers, so I would mostly just want Moms to know that the dress shopping experience has changed a lot and to let their daughter experience it in today’s day in age. I can’t imagine going through that with my daughters one day, but I know I will let them have their own experience without me projecting onto them.



How has the bridal industry changed since you started LOHO?



Christy: I would say the biggest change has been the amount of choices a bride has now and social media being a true double-edged sword. It can be the greatest tool or something that plagues brides in making a decision on who they are as a bride.



What’s been the most rewarding part of building LOHO Bride?



Christy: Hands down the people. Between the relationships built with my team, designers, and the brides – I consider myself incredibly lucky to be surrounded by truly beautiful humans. I really try to not take that gift for granted! The community LOHO has brought me is unparalleled.



What can brides expect from the new LOHO Bride VIP experience?



Christy: Aside from the obvious room being a private entrance and elevated, the VIP experience is really additional attention-to-detail for a bride who wants something that might not just be available on the racks. We really try to think outside of the box and spend extra time focusing on the overall vision and what kind of fashion moments the bride is looking to serve.

You recently hosted a panel with Jimmy Choo. Do you plan to host more events like this in the future?

Christy: Yes, we are super excited to throw more exclusive events upstairs such as pop-ups and more ways to connect to brides outside of appointments.

If Loho Bride could do a bridal collab capsule with one brand, who would it be?

Christy: This is tough, but right now it would be Simone Rocha!