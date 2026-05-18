EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS! Shoe Designer Brian Atwood Dips His Toe Into Menswear

Brian Atwood knows a thing or two about style. His shoes have graced the feet of everyone from Lady Gaga to Victoria Beckham to Zendaya and before launching his namesake brand, Atwood was a model and head of accessories design at Versace. He even won the CFDA Swarovski Perry Ellis Award for Accessory Design in 2003.

But man cannot live on shoes alone! Even stunningly beautiful ones like those that Atwood is famous for. So now the designer is venturing out with a fabulous new swim and ready-to-wear capsule collection for French/Swedish luxury sportswear brand Ron Dorff.

The collection — in sandy tan and pink-to-orange ombré — is called Fearless Summer and was designed to “capture the essence of the mythical Ibiza of the ’90s, with magical sunsets accompanied by soft lounge music at Café del Mar,” said the brand in a statement. “Chic crochet silhouettes reinvent the after-beach look: sensual, effortlessly luxurious but always comfortable. Designed to carry the night further — feet in the sand, a cocktail in hand, skin still warm from the sun, carried by the music and the island’s unique energy. A collection for those unafraid to live fully — free, vibrant, and most of all, fearless.”

The collection is made up of 14 pieces ranging in price from $40 for the tote bag to $265 for the organic cotton crochet knit shirt. Although our personal favorites are the swimsuits in sunset gradient — $155 for the briefs and $255 for the swim shorts.

“Fearless Summer is about freedom, sensuality, and effortless confidence,” says Atwood. “The collection blends Ron Dorff’s clean athleticism with a more relaxed Mediterranean glamour, while the campaign captures that same sun-soaked, cinematic energy.”

The collection’s campaign was shot by Harol Baez and features one of the Daily’s all time favorite male models: Chad White. “Chad was the perfect fit,” says Atwood, “because he naturally embodies the ease, confidence and sensuality of the collection.”

We couldn’t agree more!