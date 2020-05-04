How Stylist Brett Alan Nelson Is Getting Through Quarantine

In today’s “Cabin Fever Diaries,” we check in with stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, who is spending quarantine solo in Los Angeles with a new pal. He tells us what he’s learned from the past few weeks and the first place he wants to go after lockdown.

Where are you right now and who are you with?

I am in my Hollywood apartment with my new Dalmatian puppy, Casper.

Have you learned anything new about yourself since social distancing?

Honestly, the first week was really rough. I have not been able to sit this still in a handful of years with nothing on the horizon. It’s been very nice to have a real routine and be able to handle house and personal things that I have put off for the silly excuse of just being damn busy.

What has been the biggest change to your routine?

I feel like I am talking about my new baby a lot! I wake up 5 times a night to take this little nugget out to pee. I am sleeping so lightly. My life now revolves around poop and pee.

What do you miss most about life before the quarantine?

I miss being on set! I’m still creating by sketching, mood boards etc., but I miss bringing magic to life!

What are you doing to decompress?

I have never been a runner! It always just felt dumb, but it has been something I do every other night before dinner to help wind me down.

How are you staying active?

I am trying, I stupidly bought a Bowflex, whichI would not recommend and put it in my dining room. I tend to get very ‘skinny fat’ if I don’t lift, so I needed something. I have my good days and bad days.

What are you doing to help others?

My friend works for the children’s hospital in LA, I sent them a large amount of cupcakes to thank them for their hard work, but other than that I am just socially distancing myself.

If you could be in self-isolation with anyone, who would it be?

I am happy to be doing this by myself. I now have my puppy Casper, but sometimes we need alone time to recharge.

What are you most anxious about?

Most of my anxiety was driven around not seeing anyone in the start of all of this, but now it is just surrounded by our delirious president.

What have you been watching on TV?

I was watching the press briefings every day but I had to stop. It honestly is a circus. Also, no judgement … Gilmore Girls is a great thing to have on in the background. It so light hearted, and obviously RuPaul’s Drag Race.

What have you been eating?

I am eating very healthy, I get delivery from Daily Harvest every week, sure I have my off days where i want pizza or Krispy rice… but I have been quite good.

Have you accomplished anything since self-isolating?

I have completely organized my house and office. I have some returns and shipments in my office that need to be returned but due to everything being closed I get to hold on to them.

What music have you been listening to lately?

My music taste is all over the place. I go from country to hard rock to musical theatre. It just really depends on my mood.

What do you want to do when this is all over?

I want to directly go back to work. What I would give to be on a music video set.

How has the experience changed your outlook?

It for sure has been a major wake up call to me. Our world is changing and has been for quite some time, and the idea of social distancing will never go away now. I am not sure I will ever shake someone’s hand again that I don’t know.

What has been the most surprising thing about this whole experience for you?

That people voted and still support our president. Does someone have Obama’s number?

