Chic Report

Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley Raise $9 Million at Annual Breast Cancer Research Fund Gala

Much needed funds.

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Elizabeth Hurley (Getty Images for BCRF)

On May 12, the Breast Cancer Research Fund (BCRF) — one of the most prolific private funders of breast cancer research worldwide — hosted their annual gala fundraiser — the Hot Pink Party — at The Glasshouse in New York City. The evening raised over $9 million to support BCRF’s global legion of 260 scientists pursuing high-impact, lifesaving breast cancer research.

Hosted by Elizabeth Hurley, global ambassador of The Estée Lauder Companies’ breast cancer campaign, the evening honored Anthony von Mandl with the Evelyn H. Lauder Spirit of Philanthropy Award in recognition of his tremendous financial contributions to the fund over the years.

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley (Getty Images for BCRF)

Actress and author Sheetal Sheth presented the Roslyn and Leslie Goldstein Unsung Hero Award to her friend Angela Le — a doctor of  acupuncture and Chinese medicine who helped her cope with her terminal diagnosis of stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

Tillie Glucksman, Angela Le, and Sheetal Sheth (Getty Images for BCRF)

Following the presentations, BCRF founding scientific director Dr. Larry Norton gave remarks and Lydia Fenet led the crowd in an impassioned Time for Research live auction.

The evening concluded with an unforgettable performance by the one and only Elton John in tribute to his dear friend and BCRF Honorary Chair, in memoriam, Leonard A. Lauder. John took the stage to perform his hits “Your Song,” “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters,” “Tiny Dancer,” “I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues,” and “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” and finished his set with “I’m Still Standing,” which felt particularly appropriate for the occasion and was the song that finally got the crowd on their feet and dancing.

Elton John (Getty Images for BCRF)

“I’ve been proud to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for decades,” said Elton John. “This year I’m performing to honor the memory of my friend, the great Leonard Lauder — whose unwavering dedication to this organization carried forward the extraordinary legacy of its Founder, his wife Evelyn.”

Other notable guests included: Alison Hall, Ashanti, Danielle Lauder, Eliana Lauder, Emily Rockefeller, Erin Lichy, Gretta Monahan, Jill and Harry Kargman, Justine Morris, Katie Thurston & Jeff Arcuri, Kecia Stellman, Lizanne Kindler, Miranda McKeon, Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka, Sandra and Eric Ripert, Sandra Lee, Sara Sidner, Stefane de la Faverie, Vera Wang, and more.

Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

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