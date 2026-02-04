The Top Brands Opting Out of New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is fast approaching and while there are bound to be a few last-minute shake-ups and surprises, at this point, the calendar is more or less set. And while it appears to be business as usual for many of the industry’s top brands — Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Altuzarra, Carolina Herrera, Calvin Klein, and Derek Lam all have shows planned between February 11 and 16 (the official start and end of NYFW) — there are some notable absences from this season’s lineup that will be sorely missed.

Brandon Maxwell

Maxwell is one of the most talented designers working in America today. Honestly, we always sort of thought he was a shoe-in for the Calvin Klein Collection job if and when it ever relauched — which, of course, it has, under the creative direction of Veronica Leoni. But even without the backing of a major label, Maxwell has still managed to consistently deliver some of the chicest, most wearable (but still interesting and editorial) collections of any designer showing at NYFW. So the fact that he does not appear to be showing this season is a bit worrying. Especially given the precarious financial positions of so many independent brands in the wake of the Saks Global bankruptcy. Not to say that has anything to do with Maxwell or his brand. We don’t know one way or the other and although we reached out to his PR team for comment, we haven’t heard back. So, for now, your guess as to why he isn’t showing is as good as ours.

LAPOINTE

Sally LaPointe doesn’t always show at NYFW, but she usually does. And this season she isn’t. The why of it all, however, remains a mystery.

Alexander Wang

Wang has been off and on the calendar quite a bit the last few years. He was on last season, but this season he’s nowhere to be seen. And when we reached out to his PR for comment, we received only silence in return. Remember when Wang was the biggest show of the week (not to mention the biggest after party)? Oh well. Change is inevitable. Even if he doesn’t show this season, he’ll probably come back around eventually. He’s noting if not persistent.

Jason Wu

Last season Wu quietly announced that he would be transitioning to showing just one collection per year, which means we’ll be missing out of his prim and proper dresses and elegant outerwear this time around. Here’s hoping he’s got something extra special planned for next season!

Marc Jacobs

He is showing, of course, but on Monday, February 9. Jacobs loves showing his collection off the main calendar. It ensures his designs receive maximum exposure. Not that he need worry. He’s been delivering some real bangers the last few seasons. At this point, he could hold his show on the same night as the Oscars and still get press.

Monse

Although they are not hosting a formal runway show, Monse’s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia will be hosting an intimate Lunar New Year event on Feb 17 at Genesis House. The event will also include a salon-style presentation of their Fall 2026 collection.

Ralph Lauren

Always one of the hottest tickets (and most glamorous shows) of the season, Ralph Lauren is showing just slightly off-calendar this time around, presenting his latest collection on Tuesday night. New York Fashion Week Eve, if you will.

Tommy Hilfiger

True, it’s been three seasons since Hilfiger showed at Fashion Week, but we still miss him. Those shows were such an event. A spectacle! And we need more of that in Fashion. Especially here in New York. Although the designer has no immediate plans to return to the New York runway, he’s not counting it out forever. Come back, Tommy! Come back!