Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

The Natural History of Brandon Maxwell

Bears! Brandon Maxwell held his Fall 2020 show at the Natural History Museum in New York, with its fantastic dioramas as his runway’s backdrop. The designer’s signature aesthetic was presented: a collection of well tailored, timeless silhouettes and staple pieces. Eveningwear is where Maxwell get most inventive, and this season might be his most risqué yet. Belly-baring and sheer looks — including a stand-out gown made only of army-green organza draped from the neck — prove his trademark minimalism is actually quite versatile.

Tom Ford Criticized for Showing in LA (Page Six)

While Tom Ford’s Fall 2020 collection was celebrated by fans and his celebrity show attendees, New York fashion insiders are criticizing the designer for snubbing NYFW. In addition to drawing editors and guests to the West Coast on the first night of fashion week, it also threw a wrench into casting shows, as major models could not be in two cities at once. “A lot of steam went out of New York this season,” a source told Page Six. “Our whole industry’s in flux. Tom’s decampment only complicated the issue. The fact that he’s chair of CFDA and left the New York schedule, it doesn’t bode well for NYFW.”

A source from the designer’s camp says he is committed to his CFDA role. Meanwhile, Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the organization, defended Ford, saying, “The CFDA’s role is to support our designers — wherever and however they decide to show, and New York Fashion Week is just one of many ways the CFDA helps American talent.”

All the Winners From the Independent Spirit Awards (Variety)

Last night, the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards took place in Santa Barbara. As the name suggests, the show honors the best in independent film making, and many of the nominees — though critically acclaimed — were shut out of the Oscars. The night’s big winners were The Farewell and Uncut Gems, who’s star, Adam Sandler, nabbed Best Male Lead. See all the winners below.

Best Feature: The Farewell

Best Director: Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Robert Altman Award: Marriage Story

Best First Feature: Booksmart

Best Female Lead: Renée Zellweger, Judy

John Cassavetes Award: Give Me Liberty

Best Male Lead: Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Best Supporting Female: Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Someone to Watch Award: Rashaad Ernesto Green, Premature

Best Supporting Male: Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Best Screenplay: Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Piaget Producers Award: Mollye Asher

Best First Screenplay: Fredrica Bailey and Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday

Best Cinematography: Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Truer Than Fiction Award: Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland

Best International Film: Parasite (South Korea)

Annual Bonnie Award: Kelly Reichardt

Best Editing: Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Best Documentary: American Factory

LaQuan Smith’s Neo-Goth Chic

Sex and power came together on LaQuan Smith’s runway last night, with strong, somewhat futuristic, and provocative looks. There was an edgier take on current trends, including voluminous shoulders and sleeves on corset-like bodices. It’s hard to say which stood out more — the delicate metallic pieces, or the strategically cut sheer body suits. Smith’s woman is nothing if not confident. It’s a shame Helmut Newton isn’t alive to photograph this collection.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.