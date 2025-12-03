News

Bozoma Saint John’s Eve by Boz Launches A Sparkling First Collaboration With Shaneli

The duo's new project draws inspiration from female strength and radiance

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Collaborations, jewelry, Eve by Boz, Bozoma Saint John, Shaneli, Shaneli Jain
Bozoma Saint John and Shaneli Jain (Courtesy of Shaneli)

This season, Bozoma Saint John’s namesake Eve by Boz hair brand has officially entered the world of collaborations. For her co-branded debut, Saint John teamed up with luxe jeweler Shaneli on a limited-edition necklace, “The Beginning of Eve,” which is inspired by female strength, inner radiance, and beauty. These characteristics are also seen in diamonds, making their pairing a perfect match.

Bozoma Saint John and Shaneli’s “The Beginning of Eve” necklace

“What you choose to adorn yourself with isn’t just jewelry—it’s your story, your identity, your truth shaped into metal and stone,” Saint John said. “This collaboration is a love letter to womanhood: inspired by Eve, the first woman, and the Baobab, Africa’s ‘tree of life’—two symbols whose roots, strength, and life-giving power mirror our own. Women creating for women, designing with intention, and showing up in the world as our fullest, most unapologetic selves. Because when we walk into a room wearing who we truly are, that’s when the magic happens. That’s power. That’s us.”

Bozoma Saint John and Shaneli Jain

Indeed, the necklace itself is both intentional and symbolic. Crafted from 10-karat gold and set with a gleaming princess-cut natural diamond, the piece prominently features a baobab tree pendant with a hidden Eve by Boz logo nestled in its branches. The piece is complete with a swirling adinkrahene symbol originating from the Gyaman kingdom of West Africa—know today as the Côte d’Ivoire—which represents leadership and grace.

Bozoma Saint John and Shaneli Jain

All of the above qualities are shared by both Saint John and Shaneli founder Shaneli Jain, who met soon after Saint John wore Shaneli’s pieces to the “All That Glitters” Diwali ball in New York City. Today, the pair have further aligned from their personal values of precise craft, championing female-owned businesses, and creativity. With these elements clearly integrated within their respective brands and lifestyles, Saint John and Jain’s new collaboration feels truly meant to be.

“Eve by Boz is rooted in authenticity—in the confidence that comes from choosing exactly how you want to show up in the world, on your own terms,” Saint John said. “Our brand is made for the women who run things: the mothers, the executives, the sisters, the creators—the women who hold the world together with grace, grit, and undeniable power. This collaboration is a celebration of that energy.”

Bozoma Saint John and Shaneli Jain

You can discover Shaneli and Eve by Boz’s “The Beginning of Eve” necklace, which retails for $150, now on Shaneli.com.

All images: Courtesy of Shaneli 

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

The Devil Wears Prada 2’s First Look,...

Cynthia Rowley And Kit Keenan’s New Collab...

Parties, Parties, Parties! KnitWell Group’s Holiday House,...

Editor’s Pick: Nicole Miller x Blissy’s Fashionable...

Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow Makes A...

Jonathan Bailey’s Historic People Cover, Dua Lipa’s...

Bridget Bahl’s Cancer Journey, Tory Burch’s Holiday...

Kendall Jenner’s Family Feud, Dove Cameron’s Engagement,...

Tom Ford’s Next Film, Michelle Obama’s Radiant...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.