This season, Bozoma Saint John’s namesake Eve by Boz hair brand has officially entered the world of collaborations. For her co-branded debut, Saint John teamed up with luxe jeweler Shaneli on a limited-edition necklace, “The Beginning of Eve,” which is inspired by female strength, inner radiance, and beauty. These characteristics are also seen in diamonds, making their pairing a perfect match.

“What you choose to adorn yourself with isn’t just jewelry—it’s your story, your identity, your truth shaped into metal and stone,” Saint John said. “This collaboration is a love letter to womanhood: inspired by Eve, the first woman, and the Baobab, Africa’s ‘tree of life’—two symbols whose roots, strength, and life-giving power mirror our own. Women creating for women, designing with intention, and showing up in the world as our fullest, most unapologetic selves. Because when we walk into a room wearing who we truly are, that’s when the magic happens. That’s power. That’s us.”

Indeed, the necklace itself is both intentional and symbolic. Crafted from 10-karat gold and set with a gleaming princess-cut natural diamond, the piece prominently features a baobab tree pendant with a hidden Eve by Boz logo nestled in its branches. The piece is complete with a swirling adinkrahene symbol originating from the Gyaman kingdom of West Africa—know today as the Côte d’Ivoire—which represents leadership and grace.

All of the above qualities are shared by both Saint John and Shaneli founder Shaneli Jain, who met soon after Saint John wore Shaneli’s pieces to the “All That Glitters” Diwali ball in New York City. Today, the pair have further aligned from their personal values of precise craft, championing female-owned businesses, and creativity. With these elements clearly integrated within their respective brands and lifestyles, Saint John and Jain’s new collaboration feels truly meant to be.

“Eve by Boz is rooted in authenticity—in the confidence that comes from choosing exactly how you want to show up in the world, on your own terms,” Saint John said. “Our brand is made for the women who run things: the mothers, the executives, the sisters, the creators—the women who hold the world together with grace, grit, and undeniable power. This collaboration is a celebration of that energy.”

You can discover Shaneli and Eve by Boz’s “The Beginning of Eve” necklace, which retails for $150, now on Shaneli.com.

All images: Courtesy of Shaneli

