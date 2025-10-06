BOSS Celebrates BOSS Bottled With Bradley Cooper And Maluma

Oh, what a night! BOSS took over Mercer Labs on Friday evening, bringing a mix of editors, influencers, and stars to FiDi to celebrate its new fragrance BOSS Bottled Beyond. The sharp, clean eau de parfum, which scented the rooms throughout the interactive space, was celebrated with activations ranging from visual light and video displays to a room scattered with “B” shaped couches for guests to lounge on. Midway through the event, BOSS Bottled Beyond face Bradley Cooper appeared with a welcome speech. Shortly afterwards, fellow BOSS ambassador Maluma took to the stage for a surprise live performance, following an earlier musical set with BOSS atop the Empire State Building’s observation deck. Naturally, everyone left with their own glossy black bottles of the new scent, which is packed with notes of wood, leather, and ginger that’s a perfect complement to the autumn season. Guests included Noah Beck, Christian Bendek, Moti Ankari, Gavin Leatherwood, Hailey Kalil, Matthew Cancel, Katya Tolstova, Luca Gervasi, Georgia Hassarati, Henry De La Paz, Lonnie Hammons, and more.

All images: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Victoria Beckham Opens Up On Her New Series, Anna Wintour’s Approval, And More For The Sunday Times

The boss is in! Ahead of her Netflix documentary series’ release on Thursday, Victoria Beckham sat down for a deep-diving interview with The Sunday Times. While chatting for the feature, VB opens up on a myriad of topics—including her morning routines with husband David Beckham, her kids’ sense of style, and her close ties today with all members of the Spice Girls. She also delves into the greatest challenges she faced as a known celebrity launching a true high-end brand, including working for the approval of fashion industry figures like Anna Wintour, who initially “didn’t come at the beginning” to Beckham’s shows—though she clarifies she’s been “incredibly supportive and kind” in the fashion world.

“But the difference is I wanted to learn the industry, not just throw out something that might promise a return,” Beckham says. “I wanted to understand and learn my trade. I haven’t talked before about the struggles that the business has been through. We’ve all seen the headlines, but this is the first time I also talk a lot about the business journey and how it hasn’t all been easy.”

The Fashion World Reacts To Duran Lantink’s Jean Paul Gaultier

The results are in…and the fashion industry is polarized by Duran Lantink‘s debut collection for Jean Paul Gaultier. The designer’s first line for the French brand since he was appointed its creative director in April—the second solo designer ever to Gaultier himself, following a string of guest-designed couture collections—was quick to be critiqued on social media. Both industry insiders and content creators like Hanan Besovic, Mandy Lee, Luke Meagher, Peter Demas, Jake Fleming, Hayden Williams, and more sounded off in comments and posted multiple videos, honing in on Lantink’s statement that he did not go into Gaultier’s archives when designing the collection. Most critiques focused on the collection’s fits, loose references to Gaultier’s sailor caps, stripes, and tattoo prints, and assortment of overt nudity—with styles like male nude figure bodysuits, cutout pants, and high-crotch bodysuits compared to cartoon characters and flotation devices. Plus, live Tweets revealed that the show didn’t receive ovation applause at its finale. Here’s hoping Lantink’s second ready-to-wear collection—or first couture collection, which is still to be determined—will fare better in the future.

“What I just witnessed on the Jean Paul Gaultier runway is nothing short of disrespect,” Lee said online. “Disrespect to taste, disrespect to women’s bodies, disrespect to construction and fashion design in general. In my opinion, it was disrespectful to Jean Paul himself, who always toed the line between humors fetish, subversion, perversion, who also clearly loved women and loved dressing them.”

Addison Rae Puts On A Show For W Magazine

W magazine’s latest issue, “The Originals,” has found its new covergirl in Addison Rae. The rising pop star poses for Rafael Pavarotti’s lens in a sharp new editorial styled by Fashion Media Award winner Katie Grand, outfitted in ’90s-inspired pieces from Gucci, Dilara Findikoglu, Louis Vuitton, Manolo Blahnik, and Christian Louboutin—plus Versace’s viral Fall 2025 duvet dress. In addition to fashion, Rae also shares more on her journey from TikTok influencing to becoming one of this year’s most watched musical artists, her penchant for putting on a show, and dedication to visual themes as her career enters a new chapter.

“I’m a very visual person, so everything was mapped out: colors, themes, how I wanted to translate them into a project,” Rae says of creating her debut album Addison‘s aesthetic. “I made a binder. I printed out photos and colors and words. Before the album had any sonic world, before there was any audio involved, it was just purely visions, visuals, words.”

All images: Rafael Pavarotti

Taylor Swift Releases A Fashion-Filled Music Video For “The Fate Of Ophelia”

Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes! Taylor Swift‘s glitzy The Life of a Showgirl album launched just before the weekend—and now, we have the new era’s first music video for fan-favorite track “The Fate of Ophelia.” Embracing the record’s showgirl theme, Swift is followed through backstage productions, dressing rooms, and onstage performances in an array of bold burlesque and romantic costumes. Gauzy, rope-strung, and bejeweled dresses, glittering bodysuits, and more from Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Lorraine Schwartz sparkle throughout the clip before ending in Swift draped in a Blonds crystal bodysuit in the bathtub—the same visual from the album’s main cover. Talk about a grand finale!

George Clooney Suits Up For Esquire’s New Issue

For its combined October and November issue, Esquire tapped George Clooney as its new cover star. The award-winning actor sits down with the magazine to chat all about aging into his 60’s in Hollywood, as well as mortality, parenting, living between France and Italy, and his new film Jay Kelly. Throughout, he’s styled in an array of fall-ready knits, sharp trousers, smooth coats, and leather jackets from Gant, Maison Margiela, Zegna, Hermès, and more. You can read his full interview now on Esquire.com.”

“You know, we live on a farm in France,” Clooney says. “A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it’s like—they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life. I was worried about raising our kids in L. A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France—they kind of don’t give a shit about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.”

All Images: Courtesy of Esquire

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.