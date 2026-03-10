Bollare Supper Club Takes Miami

Continuing the rollout of its Supper Club series, Bollare hosted its third dinner in Miami at BeyBey Miami Beach. Timed to kick off Women’s History Month, the dinner welcomed a dynamic mix of Miami creators and tastemakers for a warm, intimate evening. Fueled by a spirit of connection among inspiring women, creators, and brands, the evening was filled with moments of discovery across beauty and fashion. During the cocktail hour, guests enjoyed hair touch-ups by SexyHair ambassador Richard Mannah, played with K-beauty finds from Aestura, Hera, Mise En Scène, and tried out the latest from skincare and sleep wellness favorite, This Works. The dinner coincided with the launch of the Dr. Scholl’s Shoes’ collaboration with Melissa. Additional fashion brands highlighted throughout the evening included BAOBAB, Donde Esteban and Spiritual Gangster.

The event welcomed Influencers/Creators, Becca Callaway, Carolina Arango, Evangeli Anteros, Kristen Kearly, Maytee Martinez, Nelly Lawson, Nelly Toledo, Nikole Powers, Rachael Proctor, Ria Michelle, Sheba Callaway, Sofia Morgan, & Bollare execs, Farris Green, Melissa Tate, and Paulina Piszczek.

The energy is infectious when you bring together a group of women to celebrate women. It’s all about sharing – a cocktail, a beauty tip, a new outfit, a meal – at the end of the night, you leave feeling like you’ve made new friends without even trying, and that’s the point,” Melissa Tate, VP at Bollare

“Hosting this dinner in Miami around International Women’s Day felt incredibly special. It was a celebration of community, connection and amazing brands that support women every day. Seeing the natural story arc that percolates from this format, between brand and creator is special – for example every other person was leaving the buzzy night saying they couldn’t wait to wind down after the busy day and event with the This Works Pillow Spray. It’s just so natural – and that makes it so special,” Farris Green, SVP at Bollare.

–

Sofia Morgan (wearing Donde Esteban) and Rachael Proctor (wearing BAOBAB) loving the luxurious texture and scent from This Works Deep Sleep Body Whip and Pillow Spray.

Evangeli Anteros wearing BAOBAB

SexyHair product takes center stage

Sheba Callaway and Becca Callaway wearing sandals from the Melissa x Dr. Scholl’s Shoes collab

Ria Michelle and Sofia Morgan wearing Donde Esteban

Nelly Toledo getting a hair touch up from SexyHair with Richard Mannah

Nikole Powers trying out the new Hera Sensual Tinted Shine Lip Serum

Rachael Proctor putting the Mise en Scène Dry Shampoo to the test

Kristen Kearly, Nellie Lawson, Maytee Martinez

Melisza Mcpherson, Carrie Snipes

Bollare execs Melissa Tate, Paulina Piszczek, and Farris Green