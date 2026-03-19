Bollare Supper Club Series Makes Final Stop in Dallas

Bollare hosted the final dinner of its Supper Club series in Dallas at Casa Brasa’s Kamilla Lounge. The intimate dinner brought together Dallas’ finest in continued celebration of Women’s History Month. Built on the energy of connection among dynamic women, creators, and brands, the night sparked moments of exploration across beauty and fashion.

The night welcomed creators and tastemakers including Christine Ndolo, Cyn Koko, Dai Robinson, Devon Rachel, Isabelle Harrison, Katelan Johnson, Katherine Osborne, Kayla Hayes, Madison Sieli, Michelle Tran, Susana West, Taylor Radford, Tiffany Munroe, Valeria Nathali Rangel, among others. Beatuy brands on hand included Aestura, Bano, Mediheal, SexyHair, This Works. Fashion brands included Dr. Scholl’s Shoes x Wrangler (a sneak peek at the collaboration launching next week), Spiritual Gangster, and Wrangler

“Our Dallas-based creator community is so special and always shows up in a big way and this celebration of women and brands of influence at Casa Brasa’s vibe-y Kamilla Lounge was no exception,” Bollare’s Hailey Kodora said. “You could feel the energy radiating from the room as our guests collaborated on content, created new friendships and had inspiring conversations together. We couldn’t have asked for a better way to close out our Supper Club Series!”

“Magic truly happens in a room filled with creative and powerful women. The idea sharing and content creation happening amidst the laughter and fun made for such a memorable evening” Bollare’s Conchita Meza added. “It was also heartwarming to see so many of our guests leave as friends – what a great way to celebrate International Women’s Month!”



Kayla Hayes, Michelle Tran and Katelan Johnson wearing pieces from Wrangler and shoes from the soon-to-launch Dr. Scholl’s Shoes x Wrangler collaboration

Kayla Hayes wearing Wrangler and Dr. Scholl’s Shoes x Wrangler shoes

Madison Sieli trying out Mediheal

Valeria Nathali Rangel with SexyHair

Christine Ndolo and Dai Robinson with SexyHair

Devon Rachel wearing Show Me Your Mumu and a ROCKNOT bag

Susana West wearing 12th Tribe

Taylor Radford and Tiffany Munroe wearing 12th Tribe while testing out Mediheal

Cyn Koko wearing Show Me Your Mumu and carrying a ROCKNOT bag

Bollare’s Conchita Meza wearing Nude Lucy and Hailey Kodora wearing Shoe Me Your Mumu