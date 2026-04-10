Bollare Sunset Sessions: Where LA Creators Prep for Festival Season

Bollare hosted its annual pre-festival content house in Bel Air, days ahead of Coachella weekend one. More than 100 of LA’s brightest creatives – including Asia Jackson, Genelle Seldon, Kyla Shay, Madison Sinclair, Mikayla Nicole, Rocky Barnes, Seol Ah, Sierra Mills, and Tatyana Ali – were hosted in an immersive experiential space.

Guests sipped Osulloc iced matchas, customized Havaianas sandals with pins and charms, tested the new Lip Toy flavors from Urban Decay, were shade matched with LAWLESS’ Forget the Filler foundation (available at Sephora), had a pool party with ILLIYOON, were treated to a disco party hair refresh with SexyHair via touch ups by brand ambassador Clayton Hawkins, and had access to the best of K Beauty with AESTURA, Espoir, ETUDE, Hera, LABO-H, Mise En Scène.

Liz Acosta with Havaianas

Nicole Kinkaid post styling session with SexyHair

“As our K Beauty brand partners enter the US market, having a consistent presence at interactive events with media and influencers is key, “ said Melissa Tate, Bollare VP. “ We have the opportunity to spend time with guests, educating them on unique brand propositions, ingredients, and even application process – allowing guests to really understand how magnificent they are. It’s so rewarding then bumping into an influencer months later who (we hear this all the time) has converted into a true brand fan, and is purchasing the products we introduced them to on Amazon!”

Seol Ah enjoying Osulloc matcha

Adding to the afternoon guests enjoyed styling sessions with festival ready pieces from 12th Tribe, ALLFENIX, AQUARI, Beginning Boutique, Donde Esteban, Fleur du Mal, One Teaspoon, ROCKNOT, TJ Swim, and WYETH, plus pajamas from P.J. Salvage for those much needed post-festival self care moments, and were gifted products from DAE, dpHUE, Hum Nutrition, MUTHA, Summer Fridays, Sunday Riley, Tangle Teezer, Youth to the People and more.

Mikayla Nicole wearing Fleur du Mal

Sierra Mills wearing 12th Tribe

Zack Tanck, Bollare VP, stated, “Bollare’s kickoff to festival weekend and sunny season is a definitive favorite of the cultural calendar. The dynamic energy of bringing together a curated collective of the best brands with the industry’s most influential creators and editors is truly one of a kind. Sunset Sessions generates an incredible synergy of authentic connection and content that sets the tone for the entire summer, and feels entirely unique to Bollare’s DNA.”

Kyla Shay wearing Donde Esteban

Alaya Manzella wearing Vionic slides

“This annual event is a highlight!” Bollare’s Principal & Founder, Alle Fister says. “Working with our brand partners to develop dynamic experiences for our content creator and key opinion leader guests to trial, enjoy and connect with brands in an authentic manner is so creative and fun. Our teams spend months in planning and prep. Seeing their vision come to reality and hearing our guests authentically share their experiences and enjoy their time is so rewarding!

See you in the desert!

Bollare Team

Rocky Barnes wearing One Teaspoon

Coura Fall with ETUDE branded cotton candy

Madison Lynn enjoying touch-ups by PIXI

Urban Decay

Madison Sinclair wearing AQUARI and One Teaspoon

Phoebe Torrance being shade matched by LAWLESS Beauty

Sunday Riley

Amy Zhang holding Illyoon and sipping Osulloc matcha

Amanda Williams wearing ROCKNOT

Mutha