Bollare kicked off their dinner series dubbed the Bollare Supper Club with an intimate New York soirée at Café Chelsea on Wednesday. The night welcomed tastemakers of fashion and culture such as June Ambrose, Summer Chamblin, lake Evin, Chee Smalls, Jillian Gottlieb, Greivy, Caroline Lin, Essie Golden, Lisa Baisl, Brittany Mesado, Rose LoTempio, Bollare executives Melissa Tate and Paulina Piszczek, and more!

“The aim of our Bollare Supper Club series is to celebrate amazing people, brands, and ideas in cities we love, that have had a positive impact on us and our brand partners,” says Alle Fister, Bollare’s Founder. “Kicking off the series in New York City with this incredible event is energizing. The connections, ideas, and collaboration that stem from bringing inspiring women, brands, thought leaders, style influencers and tastemakers together is everything! Our aim is to create interesting synergies; illuminating awesome brands and talented individuals in one room and seeing what sparks!”

The New York City evening honored the June Ambrose x Naturalizer collaboration, which launched this week. Guests got into the spirit wearing shoes from the June Ambrose x Naturalizer STYLE-LETICS collection in celebration of the collaboration’s first drop. Blending high fashion and athletic influence, STYLE-LETICS was created for the woman who refuses to choose between style and comfort. The women in the room embodied that ethos – each styling the shoes their own way, bringing to life the collection’s versatility and everyday wearability.

“You understood the assignment,” Ambrose told guests. “This shoe is a fashion pump with sport DNA. We know how important it is to move with ease. Comfort should not be compromised.”

The shoes were not the only hot item in the room. An impressive lineup of K-Beauty brands were on hand from the Amore Pacific portfolio including Hera, Illiyoon, and Mise en Scène. Hera, one of the top luxury cosmetics brands in Korea showcased its Black Cushion Foundation. This is the best-selling cushion foundation in Korea for the past eight consecutive years and is finally making its US debut later this year as the popularity and intrigue with K- beauty surges domestically. The brand also had its latest launch, the Sensual Tinted Shine Lip Serum, on-site.

Mise en Scène had a standout moment showing off its newest haircare innovations, including a soon-to-launch, never-seen-before dry shampoo that comes in a cushion format and an Argan Capsule Repair Hair Mask that smooths, strengthens and protects strands.

Rounding out the K-Beauty assortment was Illiyoon, a best-selling skincare brand known for its fragrance-free Ceramide Ato Cream and Lotion, a staple in winter routines.

“It is an honor to showcase such innovation at the event in NYC tonight – from style to beauty; brands that ignite conversation around doing things differently,” said Melissa Tate, Bollare VP.

The evening captured the spirit of Bollare’s Supper Club series – an intimate, elevated setting designed to spark real connection and cultural conversation. As guests lingered over dinner, the room buzzed with organic styling moments, beauty discoveries, and the kind of effortless conversation that only comes from being fully in the moment. The night set the tone for what’s to come: a season of thoughtfully curated experiences where fashion, beauty, and community naturally intersect. All guests left the evening with an incredible goodie bag, including the best from Spiritual Gangster, selected to celebrate each guests bold spirit and high vibration. Until next time!

