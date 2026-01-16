Blair Lancer Wants to Give You the Best Skin of Your Life

Dermatological skincare is piping hot right now! And rightly so. No one wants a bunch of marketing mumbo jumbo and disingenuous pay-for-play influencer endorsements. Not anymore. Enough with all that “clean beauty” anti-science nonsense, too. We want results! Real results. And Lancer Skincare is here to provide them.

Founded and developed by famed Beverly Hills dermatologist Dr Harold Lancer, Lancer Skincare is dedicated to delivering maximum results with fewer steps. And their head of marketing, Blair Lancer, is dedicated to making sure everyone knows it.

What sets Lancer Skincare apart from other dermatological skincare brands?

Our biggest point of difference is the fact that we have a practicing dermatologist leading the medical vision for our brand. Dr Lancer sees everything first hand, hears from patients and consumers directly, and has access to innovative medical technologies that other brands don’t necessarily receive on the same timeline. Because of our practice-to-product philosophy, our products are incredibly efficacious and don’t feel the need to rely on frilly marketing or buzzy trend words. We also have an incredible legacy story that is just coming to the forefront.

Dermatological skincare seems like such a crowded space these days. What is the key to standing out?

I believe that the consumer is moving back towards science, authority, and credibility. As consumers become more savvy and AI takes precedence, the consumer will continue to move away from focusing on campaigns that do not highlight strong clinical performance. For us, standing out means being unwavering in who we are and who we’ve always been: not trendy, but timeless. Education over marketing noise. Substance over spectacle.

What are the biggest changes you have made to the brand since taking over as CMO in 2023?

Since 2023, my focus has been on modernizing the brand without diluting its DNA and heritage. Sharpening our storytelling has been key as Dr Lancer’s methodology, and his authority is what makes us unique. It’s about translating this for an ever-evolving consumer. Honing our relationship with our community has also been paramount, given that they are growing with us. We are shifting Lancer Skincare into a generational brand that moves with you through all stages of life. These relationships continue to have a foundation built on education, transparency, and thoughtful innovation. I have also worked hard to refresh the brand aesthetically. We are elevating our visual and experiential identity so that the consumer feels luxury in addition to efficacy. This has taken shape through our social channels, communication, and packaging shifts. The goal is evolution, not reinvention.

What do you believe is the future of skincare — for 2026 and beyond?

I think it is in AI’s hands. It is intentional, intelligent, and transparent, removing the need for trial and error while increasing the customizable and tailored experience. Precision is helping us move away from excess as well — fewer steps with an emphasis on ingredients and deliveries that work for each individual. Consumers will focus on what works for them versus what is being promoted on social media. Holistic, long-term skin health will be key.

What is the one Lancer Skincare product you think everyone should try?

Without hesitation, The Method: Polish. It’s our most iconic product and the clearest expression of what makes Lancer Skincare different. While most brands warn against daily exfoliation, Dr. Lancer has always believed that daily, gentle resurfacing is the foundation of great skin. The Polish doesn’t strip—it smooths and preps the skin so subsequent steps work better. It provides both a physical and chemical exfoliation, creating results that are often showcased after just one use. Pairing it with The Method as a whole, and using it before Cleanse — a big point of difference for us — allows people to experience not just our hero product, but our philosophy as a whole.

