Blacklane Was Made For Perfect Summer Escape Plans

Looking for a more relaxing way to head Out East? Aren’t we all? Kyle Fackler—Blacklane’s director of market management, Americas—tells The Daily Summer why the best way to get from the concrete jungle to the most gorgeous beaches in the world is to book one of their luxury cars and let them do all the work

Tell us about the City-to-Beach experience with Blacklane.

The City-to-Beach experience is designed to make summer escapes from the city effortless. Whether you’re headed from Manhattan to the Hamptons or from Nice to the French Riviera, Blacklane offers a door-to-door chauffeured ride in a premium vehicle—no train crowds, no car rentals, no stress. From the moment you’re picked up to the moment you arrive at the beach, everything is taken care of. It’s about turning what’s usually a headache into a moment of relaxation.

What are the benefits of the City-to-Beach service?

It’s all about comfort, consistency, and peace of mind. With transparent pricing, luxury vehicles, and professionally trained chauffeurs, you can truly sit back and enjoy the ride. You don’t need to worry about jam-packed public transportation or parking; Blacklane handles the logistics so you can arrive refreshed and on your own schedule. It’s perfect for families, groups, couples, or even solo travelers looking to fully take advantage of their weekend.

What are some of the routes available?

Some of our most popular City-to-Beach routes include New York to the Hamptons, Los Angeles to Santa Barbara or San Diego, and Miami to the Florida Keys. We’re continuing to expand based on demand, but these routes have quickly become summertime favorites for our leisure travelers and weekenders looking for an elevated alternative to driving themselves or dealing with rideshare.

What makes Blacklane different from other limo services?

Our commitment to delivering a seamless, high-touch experience from start to finish. We’re not just about getting you from point A to point B—we’re about making the journey effortless, comfortable, and consistently exceptional. Whether you’re heading to the Hamptons, Hong Kong, or anywhere in between, a Blacklane ride guarantees a safe, stress-free experience with a premium vehicle and a professional behind the wheel. From real-time flight tracking and personalized airport pickups to thoughtful touches, like bottled water in every car, we take care of every detail. Our edge comes down to consistency, professionalism, and elevated service—and it’s why business and leisure travelers alike trust us to deliver the same level of excellence in every city.

Tell us a little bit about the background of Blacklane. When was it started, and how did it become an international service?

Blacklane was founded in Berlin in 2011 by Jens Wohltorf and Frank Steuer, two entrepreneurs who set out to modernize the chauffeur industry. They saw a gap in the market—travelers who wanted premium and reliable transportation often faced inconsistent service and outdated booking processes. Their vision was to create a global tech-driven platform that offered high-quality rides with a seamless experience from start to finish. As demand grew, so did our footprint, and we expanded to major cities across Europe, then North America, Asia, and beyond. Today, Blacklane operates in more than 50 countries and 500 cities worldwide, offering everything from airport transfers to long-distance City-to-City rides and by-the-hour bookings. Our consistent standards, focus on sustainability, and dedication to service have helped us become a trusted name in premium mobility across the globe.

Tell us about the chauffeurs and their training.

At Blacklane, we hold our chauffeurs to the highest standards in the industry. Unlike many rideshare services where drivers can begin with minimal screening, our process is far more selective; we only partner with licensed, commercially insured professionals who have a strong background in executive transportation. Once accepted, every chauffeur completes specialized training through our Chauffeur Academy. This program goes beyond driving skills, focusing on hospitality, discretion, and service excellence. From proper greeting etiquette to navigating unexpected scenarios with professionalism, our chauffeurs are equipped to deliver a consistently elevated experience. It’s this combination of rigorous screening and continuous training that ensures every Blacklane guest receives safe, polished, and reliable service from start to finish.

How do the drivers enhance the experience for passengers?

Our chauffeurs deliver a hospitality-like experience. From a warm greeting and assistance with luggage to thoughtful add-ons, like car seats for families with young children. Whether it’s adjusting the route to avoid traffic or providing local recommendations, our chauffeurs go the extra mile to make your trip enjoyable.

You’re known for having extremely strict standards in the model year and model of cars. Why is this?

We have high standards for our fleet because we know our guests expect a certain level of comfort and style, and they can rely on the quality of the vehicle they will be traveling in with Blacklane. Vehicles must be late-model, meticulously maintained, and meet specific luxury and safety requirements. That’s how we ensure that every ride in every city meets the same level of excellence.

An old debate is when to leave the city for the Hamptons. What’s your recommendation for the best time and days to travel?

From a traffic and comfort perspective, late morning Friday tends to be your best bet—after the early rush but before the peak weekend wave. For the return trip, early afternoon on Sunday or first thing Monday morning will give you the smoothest ride back. Of course, with Blacklane, the journey is stress-free,

no matter when you travel.

