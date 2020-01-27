Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Billie Eilish Makes History at the Grammys (Variety)

Billie Eilish is the second person in the history of the Grammy Awards to win the night’s four biggest categories: New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year. She is also the youngest person in history to win the latter two awards. Lizzo was the night’s other big winner, nabbing three trophies (for Pop Solo Performance, Traditional R&B Performance, and Urban Contemporary Album).

Despite all of the glamour, the ceremony had a deep sense of mourning for the untimely passing of Kobe Bryant, who died with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash earlier that day. Host Alicia Keys paid tribute to Bryant in both her opening and closing remarks, while Lizzo, Boyz II Men, and Lil Nas X all reference the athlete in their performances.

See more of some of the night’s big winners below.

Record of the Year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

Album of the Year: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish

Best New Artist: Billie Eilish

Best Rap/Sung Performance: “Higher,” DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Song of the Year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

Best Rap Album: IGOR, Tyler, The Creator

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best Pop Vocal Album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish

Best Rock Song: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

Best Rock Album: Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album: Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Best R&B Performance: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak and André 300

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Jerome,” Lizzo

Best R&B Song: “Say So,” Pj Morton Ft. Jojo

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Best R&B Album: Venture, Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance: “Racks In The Middle,” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-boy

Best Rap Song: “A Lot,” 21 Savage ft. J. Cole

Best Country Song: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best Country Album: While I’m Livin’ Tanya Tucker

Best Gospel Performance/Song: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin

Best Gospel Album: Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

Best Roots Gospel Album: Testimony, Gloria Gaynor

Best Latin Pop Album: #ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album: El Mal Querer, Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album: De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album: TIE: Opus, Marc Anthony and A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola

Best Reggae Album: Rapture, Koffee

Best Spoken Word Album: Becoming, Michelle Obama

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best Song Written For Visual Media: “I’ll Never Love Again,” from A Star Is Born

Producer Of The Year: Finneas

Best Music Video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, directed by Calmatic

Best Music Film: HOMECOMING, Beyoncé

H&M Suffers a Data Security Breach (Business of Fashion)

On Saturday, H&M discovered a data security breach at its German unit. “The local team has taken a range of action and is in close dialogue with all colleagues,” a spokeswoman said, declining to comment further as “the incident is in legal examination.”

According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Johannes Caspar, the State Data Protection Commissioner in Hamburg, had already started a “probe into H&M management” for unlawfully collecting and storing personal information about employees, including their illnesses. “The qualitative and quantitative extent of the employee data accessible to the entire management level of the company shows a comprehensive research of the employees, which is without comparison in recent years,” said Caspar.

Jonah Hill’s Adidas Collab Is Here (Dazed)

The mysterious Adidas partnership Jonah Hill teased on Instagram earlier this month has finally been revealed. The actor/director created a short film for the athletic brand, titled “Change is a Team Sport.” Hill, who directed and stars in the ad, is joined by celebrities like Pharrell Williams and Yara Shahidi. Check it out below.

NYC Bans Cashless Stores (Fortune)

New York City council has voted 43-3 in favor of a bill that will require stores and restaurants to accept cash. The council cited discrimination “against New Yorkers who lack bank accounts and credit cards” as the reason for the new law. Mayor Bill de Blasio has not officially signed the bill, but is expected to.

