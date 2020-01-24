Heading to Miami? The Bickley Sisters Have Some Recommendations…

We all know that Miami is the hot spot for the winter months! A quick two-hour escape from the cold of NYC, and you land in this amazing paradise. We’ve been going to Miami for about seven years now so we kind of have it figured it out. Whether you are going with friends, a significant other, or for a wedding we have all the best recs for hotels, restaurants, and night life!

Hotels

Faena

The whole vibe of the hotel is so sick. You feel like you’ve left Miami and entered a jungle paradise. Every detail of the hotel is so thoughtful.

Soho Beach House

One of our favorite spots and you don’t even have to be a member to stay! Perks include an epic pool, the beach, and a club lounge. There is nothing better than a weekend at Soho Beach House, it’s a total social scene.

The Edition

We love all of The Edition hotels and Miami has to be one of our faves. There’s an endless amount of evening activities at the hotel and an amazing Jean George restaurant called Matador Room.

The Delano

You really feel like you’re in Miami with the all-white art deco vibe of the Delano. Also, this hotel has the best pool for people watching.

The Four Seasons: Surf Club

A little removed from Miami in Surf Side, Florida, but such a gorgeous property and just overall a paradise vibe. Also, the Tom Keller restaurant is no joke!

Lunch Spots

Mandolin

The best Greek food and sangria, and such a cute vibe day to night.

The Lido Bayside Grill

Part of The Standard Hotel, this place has a pretty setting on the water and great food.

Malibu Farm

Your fave Malibu spot has come to Miami! Expect much of the same fare and vibes as the original. Located inside The Nobu Hotel.

Seaspice

Fun to go by boat or just arrive for lunch!

Cecconis

Located in the lobby of Soho House, this picturesque garden setting is a great vibe for any meal. Plus, the all-you-can-eat weekend brunch is epic!

Carpaccio

Located at Bal Harbour shops, this spot is great for quality Italian food without breaking the bank. Request to sit outside for the best people watching!

Dinner

Il Gabbiano

One of the best Italian restaurants you’ll ever go to. You can’t go wrong with any order!

Forte dei Marmi

Such a gorgeous setting. Also, the linguine alla Nerano is to die for.

Komodo

This place has great Asian fusion food. Get the Pikachu drink, it’s a great photo prop!

Joe’s Stone Crab

A must-visit. It’s overall vibe and of course the stone crabs are just so good!

Kikis on the River

This place is very fun for big group dinners. It offers lots of drinking and dancing tables! Both Saturdays and Sundays are fun nights to make a reservation.

Bellini

Located at the Mr. C hotel in Coconut Grove, this restaurant is apart of the Cipriani group. The food and ambiance are amazing! Must order the corozza (fried mozzarella).

Prime 112

Another great restaurant for groups. All orders are meant to be shared.

Makoto

This place has amazing sushi!

Nightlife

Faena Living Room

Such a fun vibe to dance to live Latin music and have a few cocktails. The cheetah ambiance is also so gorgeous. A great place to start the and figure out your next moves.

Soho House

Another perk of staying at the hotel you can enjoy Soho House’s night life! Even if you’re not staying there, it’s usually easy to find a friend who is a member. Level 2 is always fun place to drink with friends.

La Victoria

Nothing like it! A full Latin club — bring your dancing shoes.

E11even

A night club — but also a strip club. A must-visit at least once while you’re in Miami. The music is always great (they usually play rap) and the crowd is always wild. Get ready for a late night and don’t forget to order the chicken tenders!

LIV

This is classic Miami nightlife.

