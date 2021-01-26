Beyoncé Teases Icy Park—Her First Foray Into Snow Gear

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park is getting a full winter makeover. The singer’s gender-neutral athleisure line is set to debut its third collection in partnership with Adidas—and thanks to social media, the world got its’ first taste of “Icy Park” this weekend.

Per the teaser posted to Ivy Park’s Instagram, Icy Park will evidently merge streetwear with skiwear. Though it’s just over 20 seconds long, we caught glimpses of several models (Queen Bey among them) riding a ski lift, walking through snowy hills, and perching on an Ivy Park-branded snowmobile. Sources have revealed they’re none other than Hailey Bieber, Gucci Mane, Kaash Paige, Shi Gray, Akesha Murrey, and Kyla Coleman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark)

Naturally, the winter-inspired line includes plenty of outerwear that’s perfect for hitting the slopes (…or lounging fireside, if you so choose). Video snippets showed hints of puffers in metallic bronze and with multicolored Ivy Park logos, as well as a luminescent snowsuit and a faux fur jacket printed with Adidas’ signature crest. An array of chunky white sneakers and a lace-up sneaker boot were also visible, which we’re already craving for all our outdoor walks—come rain, hail, or shine.

Though most details are still under wraps until the collection officially launches (further building our excitement!), we’re sure it will be just as inclusive and sleek as Ivy Park’s previous Adidas endeavors.

