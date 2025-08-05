Beyoncé And Levi’s Last Denim Drop Embraces Western Flair

Say it ain’t so! Beyoncé is gearing up to launch her final collection with Levi’s this month—and, in a fitting finale, it’s packed with dramatic Western glamour. The brand took to Instagram on Monday to share snapshots from Bey’s last drop with the brand, wearing blue high-waisted jeans and a cropped jacket trimmed with glittering paisley crystals—which you can shop when their final line, named “The Denim Cowboy,” launches on Levis.com on August 7. Along with the teaser came the collab’s latest cinematic short film, featuring the musician winning a pair of Levi’s at a pool game before hopping onto a motorcycle and riding into the sunset. The moment marks her fourth collection with Levi’s following their partnership’s debut in May, which aligned with her viral Cowboy Carter World Tour.

Wes Gordon & Paul Arnhold’s Elegant Home Takes Center Stage For AD!

Fashion is coming home in the latest edition of Architectural Digest. AD’s new Style Issue features the glamorous Upper East Side apartment that’s home to is home to Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon, his husband Paul Arnhold, and their two children, Henry and Georgia. The family’s elegant apartment hails from the 1920’s, a decade they admired when sourcing pieces for it. In addition to their sourcing process and love of vintage furniture, the pair expand upon how they create a sense of home in the busy city within their feature story, live now on ArchitecturalDigest.com.

“No room is off-limits,” said Arnhold. “The kids know that there are nice things here, but those things were made by people with a lot of love. And we treat things that were made with love with love.”

All images: Courtesy of Architectural Digest

Guess Embraces Summer Ease With Evan Mock And Alana Champion

Summer denim is essential this season—just ask Guess! The brand’s embraced the breezy ease of summer with its latest Guess Jeans campaign, starring Evan Mock and Alana Champion. The pair lounge in sun-drenched fields and explore rustic California surroundings in new imagery from the brand, reimagined by chief new business development officer Nicolai Marciano. Naturally, Mock and Champion are also outfitted in Guess’ signature blue jeans and lightweight T-shirts, crop tops, button-ups, and jackets, encapsulating the laid-back nature of dressing for warmer days in classic casual style. We’ll be taking our cues from them as the season heats up!

All images: Courtesy of Guess

Why Was Armani Group Fined $4 Million!?

Looks like Armani Group is the latest high fashion brand facing a lawsuit this year! The Italian company—which owns both Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani—has been fined 3.5 million euros (approximately $4 million USD) on allegations of greenwashing, according to Hypebeast. Within the lawsuit filed by Italy’s antitrust regulator, the Group and one of its subsidiaries contrasted Armani’s brand claims of upholding social and ethical regulations, as it used third-party organizations to produce the majority of its leather goods—which employed illegal workers and violated a range of safety and health codes. At this time, the Group’s denied the regulator’s claim and intends to appeal. However, this isn’t the first time the Group’s faced these matters; previously, the Group was put under oversight for a year beginning in February 2024, when similar concerns arose. The legal drama marks the latest instance of fashion brands in hot water regarding outsourcing, following Loro Piana‘s court administration over worker exploitation in July and Dior‘s viral 2024 administration for third-party labor violations.

MERIT and BAINA Launch A Chic New Skincare Collab

MERIT‘s embracing its core value of simplicity with its latest launch! The editor-loved beauty brand’s dropped a new collaboration with luxe towel brand Baina, featuring a chic facial towel in tonal red and blue colorways. The pair’s launch—which arrives on Baina.com on August 12—also coincides with the release of MERIT’s newest Great Skin Double Cleanse face wash, a multipurpose cleanser that aims to create a simpler and effective skincare routine. Both new releases expand on MERIT’s popular Great Skin line, which includes its priming moisturizer and instant glow serum—and also mark the label’s latest collab, following co-branded launches with Tove, Completedworks, and Proenza Schouler.

Additional reporting by Katie Bradshaw.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.