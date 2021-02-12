Winter just got hotter, thanks to Ivy Park! The latest installment (dubbed “Icy Park”) of Beyoncé’s Adidas athleisure brand, which debuted on social media just a couple weeks ago, is imminent—and we’re drooling over the array of fashion-forward goods on display.

Not only does the line include some major outwear moments like logo-coated, metallic, and faux fur jackets, but also a dizzying array of sexy sportswear like latex bodysuits, ski-inspired sneakers, reflective snowsuits, and printed crop top and legging sets. And we couldn’t forget the accessories, like puffer scarves and gloves, soft suede bucket hats, and furry trapper caps.

Ivy Park has teased the line numerous times on Instagram since the announcement, with imagery of Queen B, Hailey Bieber, Gucci Mane, Kaash Paige, Shi Gray, Akesha Murrey, and Kyla Coleman all rocking Icy Park’s full range. The full campaign video that Bey dropped this month shows all of the pieces in motion—which we’re dying to get our hands on ASAP.

Below, check out the best pieces from the line to heat up your winter wardrobe. We’ll be waiting (with credit cards in hand!) for the drop on February 19.

Metallic Maxi Puffer

Ivy Park logo jacket

Ivy Park logo set

Puffer Scarf

Bucket hat

Baby blue bodysuit

Latex boots

Pink crop top and leggings

White sneakers

Blue jacket