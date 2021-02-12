Not only does the line include some major outwear moments like logo-coated, metallic, and faux fur jackets, but also a dizzying array of sexy sportswear like latex bodysuits, ski-inspired sneakers, reflective snowsuits, and printed crop top and legging sets. And we couldn’t forget the accessories, like puffer scarves and gloves, soft suede bucket hats, and furry trapper caps.
Ivy Park has teased the line numerous times on Instagram since the announcement, with imagery of Queen B, Hailey Bieber, Gucci Mane, Kaash Paige, Shi Gray, Akesha Murrey, and Kyla Coleman all rocking Icy Park’s full range. The full campaign video that Bey dropped this month shows all of the pieces in motion—which we’re dying to get our hands on ASAP.
Below, check out the best pieces from the line to heat up your winter wardrobe. We’ll be waiting (with credit cards in hand!) for the drop on February 19.
Metallic Maxi Puffer
View this post on Instagram
Ivy Park logo jacket
View this post on Instagram
Ivy Park logo set
View this post on Instagram
Puffer Scarf
View this post on Instagram
Bucket hat
View this post on Instagram
Baby blue bodysuit
View this post on Instagram
Latex boots
View this post on Instagram
Pink crop top and leggings
View this post on Instagram
White sneakers
View this post on Instagram
Blue jacket
View this post on Instagram
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.