A Superstar Returns To The Met Gala

Beyoncé is coming back to The Met! The superstar has been named one of the 2026 Met Gala co-chairs, alongside Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams. Anna Wintour will also be returning as the co-chair at the annual fundraiser. It’s the first time Mrs. Carter will be attending in a decade. A gala host committee has also been announced and will chaired by designer Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, and incldues Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, LISA, Sam Smith and Yseult; Misty Copeland; Teyana Taylor, Elizabeth Debicki, Gwendoline Christie and Lena Dunham; basketball player A’ja Wilson; models Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser and Lauren Wasser; Vogue’s Chloe Malle; and artist Anna Weyant. This year’s theme is Costume Art and the gala will be held on Monday, May 10th.

Chanel’s Cruise Show Announces Location

Fresh off their well-received subway show in New York City, Chanel isn’t resting. The house announced today that its upcoming Cruise show will be held in Biarritz, France, on Tuesday, April 28th. It’s another nod to the brand’s history. In 1915, Gabrielle Chanel set up her first couture house in the Villa de Larralde in Biarritz where she also presented her collections.

“Biarritz plays a fundamental role in the history of CHANEL,” Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel Fashion, says. “We are delighted that Matthieu Blazy has chosen this destination, so dear to the House, to present his first vision of the Cruise collection.”

Shopaholic Author Dies

Sophie Kinsella, the English author of the successful “Shopaholic” book series that was adapted into the 2009 film “Confessions of a Shopaholic,” starring Isla Fisher has died. She was just 55. Her death was announced on her official Instagram today with the caption reading: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy. We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life. Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed – to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career. She took nothing for granted and was forever grateful for the love she received. She will be missed so much our hearts are breaking💔💔💔”

Kinsella’s books sold more than 50 million copies in over 60 countries. She was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of glioblastoma brain cancer in 2022. She is survived by her husband, Henry Wickham, and their five children — Freddy, Hugo, Oscar, Rex and Sybella.

