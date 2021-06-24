When dreaming up her next Ivy Park x Adidas drop, it’s clear Beyonce had one thing on her mind: a brightly-colored summer wardrobe. The performer’s popular high fashion-inspired activewear brand took to Instagram today to tease waves crashing with a “How do you flex?” tagline written across the screen as it gave a first look at its premiere swimwear range.

The announcement video, which showed models posing and flexing in their neon-hued Ivy Park x Adidas garb, excited fans who took to the comments section in droves, to express how they can’t wait to get their hands on what the drop has to offer.

As for the collection, Queen B opted for both beach- and gym-ready pieces, enlisting neon orange as the hero color for each and every piece. From sizzling cut out bikinis and bustier one pieces to running shorts and crop tops (of course, all emblazoned with Adidas’ signature stripes), the collection offers a flex-friendly selection for any and all.

Marking the collaboration’s fourth collection, the offering of swimwear, athletic wear, and summer staples comes after the brand’s “Icy Park” drop this past winter, its “Drip 2” drop last fall, and its inaugural collection in January 2020. While a release date has yet to be disclosed, we’ve got our fingers crossed that a summer date is forthcoming!

