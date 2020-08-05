Chic Report

9 Stunning Lipstick Shades for Summer

by Nandini Vaid
2020 sure has us all focusing on keeping our eye makeup game strong, but let’s not forget how a pop of color on the lips can be a great way to boost your mood and, of course, elevate and complete your makeup look.

Here are some gorgeous, moisturizing and matte finish lip shades to consider for summer season and beyond.

1. Maybelline Color Sensational Matte Finish Lipstick Make-up, Color: Peach Buff, Price: $7.49

Maybelline

2. Nars Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil, Color: Good Times, Price: $27

NARS

3. Mac Matte Lipstick, Color: Soar, Price: $19

Mac Cosmetics

4. Kjaer Weis Naturally Lipstick, Color: Serene, Price: $32

Kjaer Weis

5. Kevyn Aucoin Unforgettable Lipstick – Shine, Color: Belle Of The Ball (Petal Pink), Price: $30

Kevin Aucoin

6. Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines Matte Suede Lipstick, Color: That’s Why She’s Late (True Red), Price: $32

Patrick Ta

7. Tom Ford Satin Matte Lip Color, Color: 05 Peche Perfect, Price: $55

Tom Ford

8. LANCÔME L’Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream Lipstick, Color: 03 Kiss Me Ruby, Price: $32

Lancôme

9. Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Color, Color: 69 Abstrait, Price: $38

Chanel

