9 Best Spring 2026 Fashion Campaigns (So Far)

It may be freezing outside, but at least we’ve got these fabulous spring campaigns to give us preview of the warmer (and more fashionable) days to come.

Chloé

“I wanted to capture the rhythm of a summer day, the changing light, the warmth of the sun, and the feeling of slipping into a natural flow,” said Chloé creative director Chemena Kamali. “A day in nature where every sense sharpens revealing a radiance

and spontaneity that have always been at the heart of Chloé.”

Photographed by Sam Rock, the campaign features models Awar Odhiang, Jacqui Hooper, Julia Stegner, Noor Khan, Song Ah Woo, and Stella Hanan

Saint Laurent

Photographed by Glen Luchford the campaign features models Libby Taverner, Sarah Isaksen, Awar Odhiang, and Angel Akol.

Valentino

Photographed by Willy Vanderperre, the campaign features models Emese Nyiro, Peris Adolwi, Malena Tafel, Chloe Oh, Valery Sergeeva, Amos Laermans, Siddartha, Saliou Gueye, and Lv Yfan.

DKNY

Photographed by Mikael Jansson, DKNY’s Spring 2026 campaign once again features Hailey Bieber.

“Hailey Bieber is one of the most influential style leaders today and a natural choice to continue representing DKNY globally,” said Jeff Goldfarb, EVP of G-III Apparel Group, owners of DKNY, via a press release. “What makes this partnership so successful is how her personal style aligns authentically with the brand. She embodies the energy of DKNY while making the clothes her own.”

Stuart Weitzman

The campaign stars Emma Chamberlain, who returns as the brand’s global ambassador for the Spring 2026 season and debuts the new additions to the best-selling VINNIE Sculptural Collection.

“I fell in love with the VINNIEs the first time I put them on,” said Chamberlain via a statement. “My VINNIE boots and pumps have quickly become closet staples, so when the Stuart Weitzman team showed me the new VINNIE sandals, I knew immediately that I had to add them to my VINNIE Collection. I adored working with the Stuart Weitzman team last season, so it was a joy to work with them again for Spring. The campaign photo of me sitting on the bench surrounded by pigeons is one of my favorite images of me ever taken.”

Diane von Furstenberg

The campaign was shot by photographer Brianna Capozzi and features model Alek Wek.

Michael Kors Collection

“This is probably the softest collection that I’ve ever done, but it’s softness with strength,” said designer Michael Kors in a statement. “I like this yin and yang, where people feel comfortable and relaxed, but at the same time, they feel indulged. They feel glamorous.”

The campaign was shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin and features model Mica Argañaraz.

Tory Burch

Photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth at King’s Leap, Tory’s home in Antigua, the campaign features models Alex Consani, Hejia Li, and Awar Odhiang.

Tod’s

The campaign was shot by British photographer Alasdair McLellan, under the creative direction of Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai.