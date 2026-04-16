The Best Pics From Inside the Fashion Los Angeles Awards

The 2026 Fashion Los Angeles Awards were a total rager. But chic. Very chic. Held at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the awards honored Brooks Nader (Breakthrough Fashion Talent), Carolyn Murphy (Beauty Icon), Courtney Mays (Sports Stylist of the Year), Kelsey Deenihan Fisher (Makeup Artist of the Year), Mara Roszak (Hair Stylist of the Year), Mark Holmes (Men’s Stylist of the Year), Sam Woolf (Music Stylist of the Year), Andrea Lieberman of A.L.C (Powerhouse Brand of the Year), and Zaldy (Lifetime Achievement Award).

Presenters and guests included The Pitt’s Noah Wyle, Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen, Doechii, Gwen Stefani, RuPaul, NBA superstar Chris Paul, and many more. The evening kicked off with cocktails in the Crystal Garden with a DJ set by the incredible Fuji Brothers. The night welcomed Ashley Haas, B. Åkerlund, Bailey Spinn, Bella Harris, Benjamin Holtrop, Brian Wolk, Bronwyn Newport, Candice Lambert, Caylee Cowan, Chantel Jeffries, Chaise Dennis, Chloe Keiko Takayanagi, Christina Caradona, Claude Morais, Devin Roc, Diana Madison, Eddie Roche, Elisha Herbert, Etienne Ortega, George Kotsiopoulos, Hunter Kohl, Jack Wright, Jessica Hall, Kat Coiro, Katya Tolstova, Keke Lindgard, Kent Belden, Kiel Tutin, Lexi Wood, Lindsay Hubbard, Livia Pillmann, Luca Falcioni, Luna Legend, Marco Calvani, Marianne Fonseca, Marta Pozzan, Martha Luna, Mary Holland Nader, Meeka Hossain, Nolan Gerard Funk, Nandini Vaid, Parker Burr, Patrick Starrr, Rachael Harris, Rocky Barnes, Ruby Elizabeth, Samantha Tan, Sarah Jane Nader, Severine Keimig, Siff Haider, Skye Aurelia, Sophie Sumner, Suzana Pires, Tara Rudes Dann, Travis Van Winkle, Vincent Smith, Zarina Yeva, and many more

With star power like that, you know the red carpet was absolutely bangin’, but that was just the beginning! Check out some of our favorite inside pics of the cool happenings below.

Special thanks to The Daily Front Row’s wonderful brand partners Moroccanoil, LAGOS, Lavazza, Nicole Miller, DAOU Vineyards, Bovita Health, Loops Beauty, and Crazy Mountain.