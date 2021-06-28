‘Twas a night to remember at last night’s BET Awards! Stars from music, film, and television took to the red carpet to dazzle in their epic post-pandemic best—and they did not disappoint. From Lil Nas X’s Andrea Grossi pannier gown and Richard Quinn floral-embroidered suit (yes, there was an outfit change!) to Law Roach styling Zendaya in a vintage Versace number that paid tribute to Beyoncé’s 2003 “Crazy in Love” performance, there was truly no shortage of glam.

But the fashion and glamour weren’t the only cures for yesterday’s Sunday scaries. The awards ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, also saw the most performances it has had since its inaugural debut in 2001—with Cardi B, Migos, Andra Day, H.E.R., DaBaby, and many others as headliners. Speaking of Cardi! The BET Award-winning star took to the stage with Migos husband Offset to announce her second pregnancy—in none other than a glitzy black bodysuit with a mesh cutout on her growing bump!

Read on for a curated list of the most memorable looks from last night.

Cardi B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeb Secrets (@celebsecrets)

Zendaya in archival Versace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Lil Nas X in Andrea Grossi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx)

Lil Nas X in Richard Quinn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MGC LONDON (@mgc_london)

Chloe Bailey in Valentino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

H.E.R. in Giorgio Armani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial)

Taraji P. Henson in Atelier Versace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Versace (@versace)

Andra Day in Rosie Assoulin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rosie_assoulin (@rosie_assoulin)

Lonnie Chavis in Dior

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʟᴏɴɴɪᴇ (@lonniechavis)

Megan Thee Stallion in Jean Paul Gaultier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Queen Latifah in Thom Browne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Latifah (@queenlatifah)

Ciara in Alexandre Vauthier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Jennifer Hudson in Dolce and Gabbana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana)

Saweetie in Dolce and Gabbana, Bulgari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JStayReady (@jstayready_)

KJ Smith in Yousef Al Jasmi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KJ Smith (@kjsmithofficial)

Roddy Ricch in Bottega Veneta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @roddyricch

Mereba in Viviane Valerius

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viviane Valerius (@vivianevalerius)

Migos in Bottega Veneta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Migos (@migos)

Summer Walker in Sergio DV Robinson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergio DV Robinson (@sdvrofficial)

Sevyn Streeter in La Roxx

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sevyn Streeter (@sevyn)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.