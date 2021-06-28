‘Twas a night to remember at last night’s BET Awards! Stars from music, film, and television took to the red carpet to dazzle in their epic post-pandemic best—and they did not disappoint. From Lil Nas X’s Andrea Grossi pannier gown and Richard Quinn floral-embroidered suit (yes, there was an outfit change!) to Law Roach styling Zendaya in a vintage Versace number that paid tribute to Beyoncé’s 2003 “Crazy in Love” performance, there was truly no shortage of glam.
But the fashion and glamour weren’t the only cures for yesterday’s Sunday scaries. The awards ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, also saw the most performances it has had since its inaugural debut in 2001—with Cardi B, Migos, Andra Day, H.E.R., DaBaby, and many others as headliners. Speaking of Cardi! The BET Award-winning star took to the stage with Migos husband Offset to announce her second pregnancy—in none other than a glitzy black bodysuit with a mesh cutout on her growing bump!
Read on for a curated list of the most memorable looks from last night.
Cardi B
Zendaya in archival Versace
Lil Nas X in Andrea Grossi
Lil Nas X in Richard Quinn
Chloe Bailey in Valentino
H.E.R. in Giorgio Armani
Taraji P. Henson in Atelier Versace
Andra Day in Rosie Assoulin
Lonnie Chavis in Dior
Megan Thee Stallion in Jean Paul Gaultier
Queen Latifah in Thom Browne
Ciara in Alexandre Vauthier
Jennifer Hudson in Dolce and Gabbana
Saweetie in Dolce and Gabbana, Bulgari
KJ Smith in Yousef Al Jasmi
Roddy Ricch in Bottega Veneta
Mereba in Viviane Valerius
Migos in Bottega Veneta
Summer Walker in Sergio DV Robinson
Sevyn Streeter in La Roxx
